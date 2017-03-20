This Model Embraced Her Stretch Marks in Target's Body-Positive Swim Shoot

Target's new swim collection is here, and we're loving it for a number of reasons. Not only does the line include some seriously stylish (and wallet-friendly) one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and monokinis, but the swimsuits are also modeled by a diverse group of women in the body-positive #TargetSwim ad campaign. One of the models, Denise Bidot, is a body activist and social media star who proudly flaunts her un-retouched stretch marks in the photos.

"When you're a curvy girl it can be hard to find a suit that fits perfectly in all the right places, but Target definitely has accomplished that with their swimwear," Bidot said in a statement on Target.com. "Once you find that perfect suit that fits just right it will give you that extra boost of confidence that will make your pool or beach day even better."

Bidot has also been rocking the brand's swimwear in a series of sponsored social media posts. The model often uses the platform to spread messages of body-positivity and self-love to her 360,000-plus followers.

Other models in the campaign include TV host Kamie Crawford, content creator and dancer Megan Batoon, and pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto.

On Instagram, Crawford wrote that the campaign has allowed her to "[share] my journey to body confidence."

Target joins a growing list of retailers such as Aerie and Lane Bryant that have opted to include un-retouched models in their ad campaigns, helping to spread messages of body-positivity and self-acceptance. (Bidot also modeled for Lane Bryant.)

See all the photos from the campaign below, and shop the new swimsuits on Target.com.

