Demi Moore, 57, Rocks Lingerie In Savage X Fenty Fashion Show—But Her Journey to Body Acceptance Wasn't Easy

Rihanna’s long-awaited Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime, and it features several famous faces kitted out in RiRi’s new lingerie line. There’s lots to talk about (hello, body and gender inclusivity!), but right now we only have two words: Demi Moore. Her appearance may be brief, but it’s unforgettable.

And if anyone is thinking, “yeah, yeah—another celebrity writhing around in a black lace leotard and fishnet tights,” here’s a polite reminder that Moore is 57. In an industry that appears to value youth over anything else, it’s great to see Moore doing her thing—and looking downright fierce.

She accessorized her leotard and fishnets with layered jewelry, wore her hair long and sleek, and rocked a smokey eye and dark berry lip—the perfect look for lounging on a leather couch opposite model Bella Hadid. Other celebrities making cameos in the one-of-a-kind runway show include Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, and Normani.

Earlier this year, Moore launched an erotic podcast, Dirty Diana, to encourage women to express their sexuality. “We feel pleasure and that’s not a broken part of us," she told BAZAAR.com. “That’s a natural God-given part of us and how we work. It’s not a mistake, but we haven't had enough comfort to explore that.”

Moore’s cameo in Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 shows what great shape she’s in, but it’s not necessarily due to endless hours in the gym. In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore revealed that she’d completely changed her attitude to exercise after being “obsessed” with her body in her 20s. She revealed that it started when she was filming the 1992 movie A Few Good Men, writing, “Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years. I never dared let up.” She continued, “I didn't feel like I could stop exercising.”

For her sex scenes in 1993’s Indecent Proposal, Moore said she “[doubled] down on my already over-the-top exercise routine.” She knew she’d be on display again (remember those sex scenes with Robert Redford?) and recalled, “All I could think about was my body, my body, my body.” So she cut out carbs, ran and biked, and “worked out on every machine imaginable.”

And it wasn’t just working out that occupied her mind—she was also super strict with her diet. When she was making the 1996 release Striptease, she ate only a half cup of oatmeal with water for breakfast, then only protein and some vegetables for the rest of the day.

The heavy dieting stopped when Moore made G.I. Jane in 1997, when she actually had to gain muscle to play a naval officer. “My usual reaction would have been to start starving myself again, to begin an exercise regime designed to reduce the bulk, but I did neither,” she wrote. “I had reached my limit. When I got home to Idaho, I had an epiphany in the shower one day: I just need to be my natural size.”

At this point, Moore started meditating and began to “make peace” with her body and her weight. “I started by giving up hard exercise,” she wrote. “I never went back into the gym in the house. Never.” Judging by how well she wears RiRi’s lingerie, it’s pretty clear her approach works.