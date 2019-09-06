There’s nothing wrong with being confident—and Demi Lovato is reminding everyone of that once again. The 27-year-old singer proved that she’s not sorry at all for her unretouched body, and her fans are here for it.

In a new Instagram post Thursday night, Lovato shared a cheeky photo of herself in a bikini, posing in a pool, from a recent vacation to Bora Bora. Clearly, she's a stunner—but her caption was what really caught people’s attention.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited," she wrote in her caption. "And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” Demi also owned up to editing some of her other bikini pics in the past. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

She explained how she’s currently working on a “new chapter” in her life where is is focusing on self love and being authentic.

“So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day,” she wrote. “It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit.”

“Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me,” she continued. “And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”

Overnight, the singer amassed over six million likes (and counting!) and received tons of comments from fans and other celebs, applauding her for her message. “I love you. thank you thank you thank you for this — you’re also unequivocally the hottest so,” wrote Debby Ryan, while Ashley Graham wrote, "Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!"

This isn’t the first time Lovato has been candid about body positivity. In January 2019, Lovato praised fellow pop singer Bebe Rexha for her response after designers refused to dress her because of her size. In an Instagram video at the time, Rexha shared that some of the designers would not work with her because she was a size 6-8, and responded to their hateful messages.

“F—ing preach!!!” Demi commented on Rexha’s video. “Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!”

Around the same time in January this year, Lovato got even more love after she clapped back at an Instagram ad that sent a body shaming message to its viewers.

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us by diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she wrote at the time.

Basically, it seems like Demi Lovato is the body-positive hero everyone wants and deserves.

