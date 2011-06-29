Contribute to the Fight Against Breast Cancer With These Spa-tacular Goodies

Updated June 29, 2011
Credit: Francesco Mosto (all)

Spa products that help fight breast cancer.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Kinder, cozier pj's

Swap out your lightweight nightie for the cotton Nautica Pink Collection Tile Print PJ Set (long-sleeve shirt, $38, and pants, $40). Donation: $100,000 of sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Do-gooder

The Tawira Indians—known as "the people of beautiful hair"—treat their strands with the natural nut oil found in Ojon Pink Ribbon Revitalizing Mist ($26). Donation: 20% of North American October sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

3 of 7

Blooming bath

Infused with oils from seven types of roses, Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil ($60) leaves skin smelling great and feeling oh-so-soft. Donation: $15,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Advertisement

4 of 7

Baby your lips

Soften chapped lips with Avon Breast Cancer Crusade Lip Balm ($1.50). Donation: $1.33 of each sale to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade

5 of 7

Raise the bar

The Lather Soap for Hope Gift Set ($20 for two handmade sandalwood rose soaps and a soap dish) combines skin-softening olive oil and revitalizing botanicals. Donation: $12 of each sale to the City of Hope Breast Cancer Program

6 of 7

Hip house-shoes

Now you can get your favorite feel-great boot in a slipper with UGG Australia Shearling Fluff Flip Flops ($35). Donation: Net proceeds benefit breast cancer research

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Portable pleasure

Credit: Francesco Mosto (all)

Weighing in at 2.5 ounces, Sephora's moisturizing Mini Shower Gel in Guava Passion ($6) is perfect for traveling. Donation: $1 of each sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next