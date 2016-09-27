5 Cold Weather Health Myths to Stop Believing

As if bulky coats and seasonal colds weren’t annoying enough, these popular winter wellness beliefs are just plain wrong. Watch the video to see how exercising in the cold is surprisingly good for you and why sunscreen may be even more necessary in winter than summer. Here are five cold weather health myths, busted.

RELATED: Brighten Your Winter Mood

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Myth #1: You shouldn’t exercise in the cold

In cold temperatures, race times are actually faster and quicker paces burn more calories in less time.

Myth #2: Allergies go away in the winter

One in five people suffer from indoor/outdoor allergies. The indoor variety can actually be worse in the winter.

Myth #3: You don’t need to wear sunscreen in the winter

Because earth’s surface is closer to the sun during the winter months, we are exposed to more harmful rays. Plus, snow and ice can both reflect up to 80% of harmful UV rays, so your skin is hit twice.

Myth #4: Vitamin C prevents colds

Studies suggest vitamin C may shorten the length or severity of a cold.

Myth #5: Drinking alcohol warms you up

Alcohol causes blood to rush to the skin and away from your internal organs, so your core body temperature actually drops.