11 Products You Need to Stay Warm in Your Ridiculously Cold Office

Cure cold hands, frigid feet, and all-over chills with these garments and gadgets designed to heat you up.

Jacqueline Andriakos
December 05, 2016

This goes out to all the folks who wear a jacket into work, but then never take it off; the assistants stuck on the phone with building management begging to get the heat turned up on their floors; the cubicle mate who violated a fire code by having a mini space heater plugged in under her desk (you know who you are). If you work in an office or at a desk, feeling a bit chilled makes sense: You're probably fairly sedentary during work hours, meaning your metabolism may be sluggish and your muscles aren't working as hard. As a result, you're creating less body heat compared to when you're up and moving about. Another fun fact? Many office buildings set their thermostats based on a formula using the standard metabolic rate of men, not women, according to a study published last summer in Nature Climate Change. Womp.

So until you win your battle of the thermostat, stash these items in your desk drawers and end the all-day shivering:

1
Snuggie

amazon.com

The classic blanket-with-sleeves is perfect for bundling up neck to ankles in your chair, while still being able to type, write, and answer your phone comfortably.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Madewell Cape-Scarf

madewell.com

This oversized scarf has the comfy appeal of a blanket, but is arguably more presentable than donning your Snuggie to important meetings (but we're not judging!). Plus, the armholes let you do even the most hands-on work.

available at madewell.com $80
SHOP NOW

3
Steve Madden Fingerless Gloves

macys.com

These gloves will keep your paws warm and are phone- and keyboard-friendly.

available at macys.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Smartwool Ankle Socks

zappos.com

Give your tootsies solid insulation with these socks, made from Smartwool's special temperature-regulating wool blend. This pair is short enough to rock inside a pair of fall or winter booties, but reaches high enough on the ankle that it won't slip off annoyingly in your shoe.

available at zappos.com $54 for a 3-pack
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Corkcicle Tumbler

amazon.com

Constantly sipping tea or coffee simply to keep your core temperature up through morning meetings? This tumbler can keep beverages piping hot for three hours. (It also keeps cold drinks chilly for up to 9 hours, for the time you're not freezing in your cubicle.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Diane von Furstenberg Oversize Sweater

nordstrom.com

Because everyone needs the perfect big, comfy sweater.

available at nordstrom.com $368
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
National JLR Gear Earmuff Headphones

kohls.com

These headphones double as ear warmers, without making it too obvious that you're wearing a winter accessory indoors all day.

available at kohls.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Sunbeam Xpress Heat Microplush Heating Pad

amazon.com

Drape this heating pad over your lap, or sit on it to keep your buns toasty. Heats up in just 30 seconds.

available at amazon.com $33
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
USB Warming Blanket

amazon.com

This plush velour blanket is powered via USB, and can be plugged into any computer.

available at amazon.com $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
ValueRays Heated Mouse

amazon.com

Give your chilly fingers some love with a warming computer mouse. Designed for both righties and lefties.

available at amazon.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
Honeywell HCE100 Heat Bud Ceramic Portable-Mini Heater

amazon.com

Nothing beats a space heater for a quick warm-up (if your office allows them, that is). The compact design won't take up much space on or underneath your desk, and two warmth settings provide you with just the right amount of heat.

available at amazon.com $17
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up