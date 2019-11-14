Between climate change and the partisan politics, there’s a lot to be stressed about these days. Author Cleo Wade knows this, which is why she writes books to help inspire people stay positive through any crisis. Wade spoke to Health (check out the video above!) and revealed the personal mantra that keeps her going when the going gets tough.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Shares the One Mantra That Gets Her Through It All

"My personal mantra right now is this: The world will say to you, ‘What are you going to do?’ Do not be afraid to say, ‘I know I can’t do everything, but I can do something,'" she shares, adding that it's in her book, Where to Begin.

“I came up with my mantra because with the times we’re living in, I think we can feel really overwhelming or produce a lot of anxiety or depression within us, and I wanted to create a gentle reminder that told me that how you participate in the world can look different every single day,” she says.

“Sometimes you might be at a march or a protest, and sometimes you might just be able to smile at your neighbor and ask how they’re doing," she continues. "All of the work is important, no matter how it looks.”

Wade's mantra is one she repeats all the time, she says, especially after reading upsetting or sad news. Remembering it helps her believe she can make a change in the world, even if it’s a small one.

RELATED: 5 Fitness Influencers Share the Words They Live By

“I feel so overwhelmed by the constant commentary and what’s happening in the world around us and I feel like I kind of want to just turn away from the world and quit, but when I say this mantra, I am able to rest instead and get back in the world and do at least one thing in one way.”

Check out Wade’s full interview in the video above—and consider making hers your mantra, too.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter