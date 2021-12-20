What It's Like to Grieve Your Own Body After Being Diagnosed With a Chronic Illness—And How to Cope

Raven, a 43-year-old trans woman who lives in the Seattle area, is unemployed and on disability because of severe Crohn's disease. "I have to go to the bathroom with such frequency that it's impossible for me to hold a normal job," she tells Health. "This was a huge problem while I was still working. Managers couldn't stand it and even threatened to fire me with the intention of trying to get me to just quit on my own. I had supervisors tell me that Crohn's wasn't real and was just something I was making up. This back and forth went on for years and contributed to the extreme stress that made me sicker—nothing quite affects [my illness] the way stress does."