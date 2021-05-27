Christina Hendricks Uses This Mantra for a More Fulfilling Life

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Christina Hendricks challenges you to look at the bigger picture in life. The 46-year-old Good Girls actress's mantra, "what is the bigger picture," is something she learned after moving around a lot in her life, going to different schools and trying to fit into different communities, Hendricks tells Health. It's a mantra that has helped bring her happiness and made her invested in the happiness of those around her, rather than "being selfish," she says.

Hendricks uses this mantra to see beyond her own perspective and think about what others could be dealing with as well. "Everyone is in a scenario for their own specific needs," she says. "If everyone's needs are being met, there could be a much more creative and joyous experience."

Wanting to protect yourself in a world that seems scary is totally natural, Hendricks adds, but she believes caring for others as well can enrich your life as whole.

"As long as we're all making sure we take care of one another and that we're kind and loving to one another, you'll find that at the end of the day you're more proud of your decisions and the contribution that you've made throughout your life," says Hendricks. "It draws people to you at the end of the day. If you can reciprocate with one another, it always seems to make me much more happy."

