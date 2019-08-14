Image zoom Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is known for being totally candid about the personal aspects of her life. From getting real about postpartum depression to her vaginal steaming routine, she's definitely not one to hold back. But her latest beauty treatment may just be one of her most honest.

Last night, Teigen shared a video of herself receiving Botox injections in her armpits as a way to combat her “excessive sweating.” In the video, she gives a shout out to Jason Diamond, MD, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, while calling the procedure the “best move” she “has ever made.”

“I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!” she added in her caption.

While Teigen hasn't revealed an exact diagnosis (she could simply just sweat a lot—feel that, girl!), excessive sweating can be a symptom of hyperhidrosis—and Botox injections in the armpits are often a common treatment for the condition.

"What’s happening in hyperhidrosis is the nerves that send signals to sweat glands to sweat are way too chatty, and we don’t really know why that is," Adam Friedman, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, previously told Health. Medications and Botox work by blocking those nerve signals that are responsible for activating the sweat glands, he explained.

The good news? Botox injections aren't specifically meant for those with a hyperhidrosis diagnosis—even if you just want to rock a silk dress, sweat-free (like Teigen), you can go ahead and opt for the procedure. "You can absolutely get Botox under your armpits, even if you don't have hyperhidrosis," Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City–based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules, tells Health. "Some people may be allergic to antiperspirants, so for them, this is a good—and safe—alternative."

As for the pain that might come with the procedure, Teigen said she didn't feel anything. "Truly didn't hurt at all" she wrote in a tweet later to a fan asking about the pain. "But I also do laser hair removal there so my pain tolerance might be quite high," she added.

no more soaking through silk! truly didn't hurt at all! but I also do laser hair removal there so my pain tolerance might be quite high https://t.co/86BxmO1jgl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2019

One small drawback: Botox only prevents sweating in the area that it is specifically injected, Dr. Jaliman added. That means if you're just getting the treatments in your armpits, you can still sweat other places (hi, underboob sweat!), so one round of Botox won't solve all of your sweaty summer woes. Plus, the procedure only lasts about six to seven months, says Dr. Jaliman, so be ready to make multiple appointments to keep your underarms dry for good.

