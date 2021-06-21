Chrishell Stause Uses This Mantra to Pull Herself Out of a Funk

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Chrishell Stause's personal mantra is short, sweet, and most importantly, effective. "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, and show up," the Selling Sunset star tells Health. "Life throws you some curveballs, so you gotta roll with the punches."

This mantra helps Stause, 39, to keep going when life gets hard, even when the going is tough. "How many times have you started a workout and was like 'This is the worst and I want to quit,' and [5 to 10 minutes later] into it and you start to really feel great? That's kind of like life," says

This mantra helps Stause, 39, to keep going when life gets hard, even when the going is tough. "How many times have you started a workout and was like 'This is the worst and I want to quit,' and [5 to 10 minutes later] into it and you start to really feel great? That's kind of like life," she says, sharing that everyone deals with those little moments.

"After you actually get into the motion of feeling good about yourself, putting those clothes on, and showing up, almost every single time you never regret it," adds the former All My Children and Days of Our Lives star. Her mantra also helps pull her out of her funk and make things happen, she says: "Even if it didn't feel like something [you] wanted to do in the first place, you end up being happy that you did it."

Watch the rest of Chrishell's mantra in the video above.