The Best THC-Free CBD Oils You Can Buy Online

If you've been considering adding CBD to your wellness routine but are concerned about possible side effects, THC-free CBD oil is a great place to start. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the part of the cannabis plant that's responsible for psychoactive effect (in other words, the feeling of being 'high'). While some types of CBD, or cannabidiol oil, contain very trace amounts of THC, an oil that's completely THC-free ensures you're not ingesting even the tiniest bit of the ingredient. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of CBD without worrying about any psychoactive effects that may impede your work or home activities.
There are three major types of CBD oil: broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains other compounds from the cannabis plant, such as terpenes, other cannabinoids, and a maximum of 0.3 percent THC. On the other hand, broad-spectrum and CBD isolate are both THC-free CBD oil forms. We compared some of the most popular THC-free CBD oils to find the best ones available to buy online, based on potency, transparency around third-party lab testing, brand reputation, customer reviews, price, and other ingredients used.
Before we get into the details of these recommendations, let's go over the basics of THC-free options.
As mentioned before, THC-free CBD oil allows you to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without any THC. All CBD products in the U.S. are legally required to contain less than 0.3 percent THC, but some people prefer to leave it out altogether.
Broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate are two THC-free types you may consider. Broad-spectrum contains some of the other beneficial cannabis plant compounds found in full-spectrum CBD, but it is still THC-free. On the other hand, CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD, and therefore contains no other cannabis compounds.
According to the World Health Organization, THC-free CBD oil has no effects that indicate it may have abuse or dependence potential. Not to mention, there have been no findings of any health-related problems linked with pure CBD use. This means that you can gain the mental and physical benefits of the cannabis plant through CBD oil without the potential concerns associated with marijuana use.
One of the main reasons people choose THC-free CBD oil is that it will not show up on a drug test, as some full-spectrum CBD products can. This allows you to take CBD during work hours to reduce anxiety and improve sleep without having to worry about it impacting your job duties and responsibilities. CBD oil is also legal in all U.S. states and easily accessible in most, though certain states have varying degrees of restriction. And since these CBD products contain no THC, they don't require certifications or recommendations from a physician to consume or purchase them.
When choosing a THC-free CBD oil product, it's important to consider factors such as the type of hemp extract used (specifically, broad-spectrum versus CBD isolate), as well as where the hemp was grown (those grown overseas are not as tightly regulated as in the U.S.). States such as Colorado have especially strong hemp programs that spot-test hemp plants in the field to check THC levels and will investigate the use of any illegal pesticides.
Other things to consider:
When you're starting to take any CBD product, you'll want to begin with a very low dose and gradually increase only as tolerated. The amount of CBD a person may take in a day will vary depending on weight, how long you have been taking CBD, and the desired effect, for example. Research shows that those with anxiety may require single doses of 300 to 600 milligrams daily to feel benefit. You should work with your healthcare provider to find the dose that is right for you.
Overall, THC-free CBD oil is safe with few, if any, adverse effects. However, some people may experience mild side effects, but this can typically be reduced by lowering the dosage as needed.
Keep in mind that you don't always have to ingest CBD by dropping it under your tongue. You could also add your CBD drops to your food and drink to make it more palatable, or if you have localized pain or soreness, you may want to try a topical CBD product.
And, like most supplements, CBD is not evaluated or regulated by the FDA for therapeutic use. Be sure to check with your doctor before taking CBD oil to ensure it doesn't interact with any of your medications, other supplements, or health conditions.
This broad-spectrum oil contains other supplements touted for natural immune support, like elderberry, echinacea, vitamin C, and ginger root. With 750 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD per bottle, it’s also non-GMO, made in the U.S., third-party lab tested, and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.
Medterra offers a slew of other THC-free products, too, including broad-spectrum liquid capsules, hemp gum, gummies, and topical creams, as well as unflavored, strawberry mint- and citrus-flavored tinctures.
Made with no artificial colors or flavors, Joy Organics’ Tranquil Mint broad-spectrum oil is USDA-certified organic and rigorously lab-tested to ensure its purity. The simple tincture includes organic olive oil, peppermint essential oil, and broad-spectrum hemp extract that give it a clean, pure taste.
It's available in strengths of 15, 30, or 45 milligrams of CBD per serving. Joy Organics also offers broad-spectrum CBD oils in an unflavored option, as well as orange and lemon flavors.
This CBDistillery broad-spectrum CBD oil provides the benefits of full-plant extracts, like natural terpenes, without the THC. This particular blend—which contains 83 milligrams of CBD per serving—is specifically designed to help with anxiety or stress. CBDistillery is a trusted brand that follows extensive safety standard practices in processing its hemp, and every product is third-party tested to ensure purity and quality. CBDistillery also offers CBD soft gels, gummies, topicals, and powders.
This broad-spectrum THC-free CBD oil from cbdMD is third-party lab tested and comes in natural, berry, orange, and mint flavors. It’s available in a wide range of potencies—ranging from 10 to 250 milligrams of CBD per serving— so beginners and experienced CBD users alike can benefit from the convenient dropper dose. The brand has a variety of other THC-free CBD products, including gummies, capsules, creams, balms, bath products, and pet chews.
Made with broad-spectrum CBD and MCT oil, Naternal’s oil is rigorously tested by third-party labs for purity. Naternal’s oils are straightforward, with no artificial flavorings or preservatives, and come in multiple potencies along with a dosing guide on the box to help novice CBD users.
This product is available in strengths of 20, 40, or 80 milligrams per serving, and the line also includes lotions, salves, gummies, and CBD for pets.
Staci Gulbin, MS, MEd, RD is a registered dietitian, freelance writer, health editor, and founder of LighttrackNutrition.com. She has been a registered dietitian with the Commission on Dietetic Registration since 2010 and has over a decade of experience in the nutrition and dietetics industry.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice; it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition and before consuming or using any of the products mentioned on this site.
