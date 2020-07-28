If you’re after the strongest CBD oil on the market, you’ve come to the right place. Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is extremely popular for its therapeutic potential that may help soothe a variety of ailments, including chronic pain, seizures, anxiety, and more. For those who are looking for serious relief, an extra-strength CBD oil may be what it takes to get the job done—particularly if they haven’t noticed any reprieve with lower-strength oils.
We’ve got you covered with the top five strongest CBD oils that we’ve determined—through extensive research, testing, and experimentation—are the highest-quality products available on the market.
These are the strongest CBD oils to buy now:
Below, read more about strong CBD oils, including what determines their strength, how much to take, and more details on the oils we recommend.
CBD has an incredible array of health benefits. Studies indicate that CBD may provide pain relief, reduce inflammation, and even ease anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Some of these conditions, though may require a strong dose of CBD in order for a person to experience relief, and this is where high-potency CBD oil comes in. You should never start out taking an extra-strong CBD oil if this is your first time trying CBD—start with an average-strength CBD oil (something between 500 and 750 milligrams per 30 milliliter bottle) and play around with the dosage to see what works best for you.
CBD oil products typically vary in strength from mild to extra-strong. When shopping around for the right oil for you, consider the following:
But it's not just the CBD concentration that makes a tincture strong; there are other factors that you'll want to keep in mind as well. For instance, the type of hemp extract used to create the product (i.e. full spectrum, broad spectrum, or isolate) may also play a factor in its overall strength.
Let's start with full spectrum CBD oil. This is made with whole plant extract with nothing removed or added, so it’s totally natural. The least manipulated of the CBD oil options, full spectrum maintains a full range of cannabinoids and terpenes, resulting in the desirable entourage effect, in which all of the compounds work together to provide the greatest benefits a CBD oil can provide.
However, full spectrum can have a notable THC content. While full spectrum CBD products will not get you “high” because they contain only trace amounts of the primary psychoactive ingredient within the cannabis plant (less than 0.3%, according to federal regulations), some consumers prefer to eschew the compound altogether.
Broad spectrum implies a greater level of control over the final outcome of the CBD tincture than full spectrum options. While some compounds have been removed, including traceable amounts of THC, broad spectrum products still maintain a broad range of cannabinoids and terpenes to enhance the formula and ensure you receive its benefits.
CBD isolate is what we call pure CBD. That means that solely CBD has been extracted from the plant and no other plant constituents are in the product. The benefit of an isolate is that it contains absolutely zero THC, which is a great option for anyone concerned with passing a drug test. On the other hand, isolate oils may need more overall CBD content to be considered as effective as the whole plant medicine within full and broad spectrum CBD oils.
The amount of CBD oil a person needs will depend entirely on the individual, as everyone responds differently. Factors like body weight, metabolism, body chemistry, and the target symptoms will all play a role in the effects felt from CBD.
The best way to determine the right dosage for you is to start small and add more incrementally. Stop at the dosage that gives you relief and makes you feel better. If you experience uncomfortable side effects, lower the dose.
This process is crucial in finding the right CBD oil (and the right potency) for you, and it can help prevent unwanted side effects like nausea, fatigue, and irritability. These adverse reactions are not common, but some people do experience this type of discomfort if they take too much CBD.
If you’re an experienced CBD consumer, you may be comfortable experimenting with high-strength CBD oils. Just keep in mind that CBD may affect certain medications, such as the blood thinner coumadin, so you’ll want to be extra cautious of your CBD dosage if you are on prescription medications. If this is the case, check with your physician before incorporating a strong CBD oil into your daily regimen.
When choosing the best CBD oil for you, there will likely be some trial and error. Just as it takes some experimentation to discover the perfect dose for your body and symptoms, it can take patience finding the best product for you as well.
There are an overwhelming number of companies within the CBD industry, and while you’re wading through the options, the main thing you want to look for is transparency—specifically in the following categories:
While the FDA has not evaluated these CBD products, most studies conclude that CBD is generally safe to consume. Still, it’s always a good idea to check with your physician if you have a serious medical condition or take prescription medications before experimenting with a strong CBD oil.
Strength: 2,400 mg per 30 mL bottle (80 mg CBD per 1 mL dropper)
Type: Full Spectrum
Spruce is a family-owned business focused on making small, high-quality batches of high-potency CBD products via moonshine extraction techniques. This is a beautiful, straightforward oil with no added flavors or preservatives, just two all-natural ingredients: organic hemp oil and full spectrum CBD oil. Spruce CBD oil is on the pricier end, but you get a pristine product—in this case, a high-strength formula with a full range of cannabinoids and terpenes in every bottle.
To buy: 2400 mg Spruce Max Potency CBD Oil, $269; takespruce.com
Strength: 3,000 mg per 30 mL bottle (100 mg CBD per 1 mL dropper)
Type: Isolate
If you’re after a pure CBD isolate, you can’t go wrong with Medterra’s high-quality—but still affordable—CBD oil. Its CO2 extraction process removes 100% of THC, leaving just absolute, high-strength CBD infused in MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil. Medterra also offers a high-potency broad spectrum CBD oil that contains 2,000 milligrams of CBD and runs at $100 per bottle. With various flavors to choose from, such as citrus and strawberry mint, this is a tasty alternative to the unflavored isolate.
To buy: Medterra 3,000 mg Isolate CBD Tincture, $133; medterracbd.com
Strength: 1,800 mg per 30 mL bottle (60 mg per 1 mL dropper)
Type: Full Spectrum
If organic is important to you, NuLeaf’s high-strength CBD oil tincture—while not quite as potent as other options listed here—is a fantastic choice. NuLeaf grows all of its own hemp plants in Colorado and ensures healthy and organic cultivation practices. From these plants, it utilizes a CO2 extraction method to produce a potent, full spectrum oil that's suspended in hemp seed oil for additional health benefits. Do note that while there are a range of bottle sizes (you’ll also see 3,000 and 6,000 milliliters), the actual potency of all these bottles is the same.
To buy: 1,800 mg NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil, $179; nuleafnaturals.com
Strength: 2,400 mg per 30 mL bottle (80 mg per dropperful)
Type: Full spectrum
Don’t like the earthy hemp taste of CBD oil? FAB CBD offers high-potency CBD oils in a range of yummy flavors, including citrus, mint, berry, and vanilla (there’s also “natural,” for people who like to keep it simple). Depending on the flavor you choose, the CBD will be blended in fractionated coconut oil or a coconut oil/sunflower oil combination with stevia. All taste good and still provide the full spectrum support you need. If you’re not into it, FAB CBD offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
To buy: 2,400 mg FAB CBD Oil, $129; fabcbd.com
Strength: 2,500 mg or 5,000 mg per 30 mL bottle (83 mg per dropperful and 167 mg per dropperful, respectively)
Type: CBD isolate, broad spectrum, and full spectrum options available
By far the strongest CBD oil on our list is CBDistellery’s 5,000 mg CBD oil. It’s an excellent choice if your chronic pain requires higher doses—and the price is friendly, too. This seriously potent product is available in full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate, so you can enjoy your preference. CBDistillery also offers a very strong 2,500 mg CBD oil if 5,000 mg is too much.
To buy: High Potency CBDistillery CBD Oils, starting at $120; thecbdistillery.com
Maggie Rossell is a certified herbalist, world traveler, and devoted writer. She loves to explore plants and the human experience—and how the two interweave both physiologically and culturally. Her mission is to spark curiosity and inspiration in readers.
