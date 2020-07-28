CBD has an incredible array of health benefits. Studies indicate that CBD may provide pain relief, reduce inflammation, and even ease anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Some of these conditions, though may require a strong dose of CBD in order for a person to experience relief, and this is where high-potency CBD oil comes in. You should never start out taking an extra-strong CBD oil if this is your first time trying CBD—start with an average-strength CBD oil (something between 500 and 750 milligrams per 30 milliliter bottle) and play around with the dosage to see what works best for you.