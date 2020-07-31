This CBD oil product is not for the faint of heart, and it's only recommended for those who plan on taking quite a bit of CBD within the coming weeks to months. This 50 milliliter bottle of full-spectrum CBD oil is the second largest option that NuLeaf offers (only second to their 100 milliliter bottle that costs $439). This amount of CBD oil may take some time to go through for the typical CBD user, but if you take a lot of CBD regularly for chronic pain or other ailments, then this option may suit your needs best. And as an added bonus, it has one of the best prices per milligram of CBD amongst NuLeaf's product line.