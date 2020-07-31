I've tried hundreds of CBD products within the past few years, and NuLeaf Naturals CBD oils are always at the top of my list when I think of the best CBD oils on the market today. This is a CBD brand that's been at the forefront of the CBD industry since its inception in 2014 and has continued to garner interest among consumers for years. With health and wellness aficionados at the helm of NuLeaf, this trusted CBD company surely stands out in an overcrowded market thanks to its strong, full-spectrum CBD oils.
Based out of Denver, Colorado, NuLeaf Naturals makes all of its cannabinoid wellness products from the highest-quality organic hemp plants and nothing else. These premium CBD goods are made with whole-plant extracts that are highly potent and contain several other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and CBN (just to name a few).
So if you're in the market for a strong, organic hemp oil, NuLeaf Naturals definitely fits the bill. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about this brand, and discover if its products are the right fit for you.
When it comes to consistency, there's no better brand to purchase your CBD oil from. NuLeaf excels at making one high-quality CBD product—its tinctures. Each NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil contains 60 milligrams of CBD per milliliter, so you'll be getting the same CBD oil no matter what you purchase on its website. This is great for people who want an extra strength CBD oil that will be as consistent as possible across different batches of product.
One of the major standout features of NuLeaf's CBD products are the ingredients they contain. For starters, the CO2 extraction process used requires no harsh chemical solvents and keeps important phytonutrients intact. This means you can reap the most benefit from cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other plant compounds found within hemp plants when using these CBD oils.
In addition to its superior CO2 extraction methods, NuLeaf Naturals also uses USDA-certified organic hemp seed oil as the carrier oil for its CBD products. The second and last ingredient in NuLeaf CBD oils is the full spectrum CBD extract, which is also derived from organic hemp plants that are grown using sustainable farming practices.
A few other positive things to note about this CBD brand are the dark bottles that house the CBD oil, which are made from light-defense glass and help protect against damaging UV rays that may otherwise degrade the hemp extract. NuLeaf also offers free 2 to 3 day shipping across all 50 states, and its products have been recommended by thousands of satisfied customers. Many consumers note that NuLeaf Naturals’ full-spectrum oils are great for issues with pain, and they have personally helped with my anxiety and sleep issues as well.
As a shopper within the CBD market, I highly value honest opinions about a brand—even when they aren't always positive. For this reason, I want to be completely upfront about the few downsides that I've found when it comes to purchasing a product from NuLeaf Naturals.
In comparison to other high-quality CBD brands, NuLeaf is definitely on the pricier side. Its CBD oils cost on average of around $0.10 per milligram, which is more expensive than other well-known CBD companies whose product price range falls within $0.05 to $0.08 per milligram. It's not cheap to make organic CBD oils that are up to the same standards as NuLeaf's, so it makes sense that the brand is also more costly. The higher volume CBD oil you purchase, the better the price per milligram. For instance, the 3000 milligram bottle from NuLeaf costs $0.08 per milligram, so even if the upfront cost seems high, it’s a good deal.
Also, if you're looking for other product styles (like gummies, capsules, topicals, etc.) or different CBD strength varieties, this may not be the brand for you.
Lastly, I have to comment on the taste of these CBD oils. Because, although I greatly appreciate the company's dedication to all-natural plant products, the flavor of NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil can be quite off-putting. It's definitely worth the benefits for the few seconds of earthy hemp taste that you'll experience, but don't say I didn't warn you.
If you're just starting out with CBD, I recommend getting the smallest bottle size from NuLeaf — the 5 milliliter option. This is a good sample size of the product, and the oil contains a total of 300 milligrams of full spectrum CBD. It’s the brand’s lowest-priced CBD oil, which is a great place to start if you aren't sure whether NuLeaf is the right brand for you. If you'd like a little more than 5 milliliters of CBD oil to try, it also offers a 15 milliliter bottle.
To buy: 300mg Hemp CBD Oil, $39; nuleafnaturals.com
If you've tried CBD before, liked the experience, and are looking to give another great brand a try, then the standard 30 milliliter bottle of NuLeaf CBD oil is the best product to try. This bottle contains 1800 milligrams of CBD in total, which is pretty strong compared to other standard 30 milliliter CBD tinctures on the market. I personally own this bottle size. I use it a few times a week and it's lasted for more than a month.
To buy: 1800mg Hemp CBD Oil, $179; nuleafnaturals.com
This CBD oil product is not for the faint of heart, and it's only recommended for those who plan on taking quite a bit of CBD within the coming weeks to months. This 50 milliliter bottle of full-spectrum CBD oil is the second largest option that NuLeaf offers (only second to their 100 milliliter bottle that costs $439). This amount of CBD oil may take some time to go through for the typical CBD user, but if you take a lot of CBD regularly for chronic pain or other ailments, then this option may suit your needs best. And as an added bonus, it has one of the best prices per milligram of CBD amongst NuLeaf's product line.
To buy: 3000mg Hemp CBD Oil, $239; nuleafnaturals.com
While NuLeaf may not have a ton of variety in terms of its product offerings, it does sell a full-spectrum pet CBD oil that's great for dog or cat owners who want to give their pets a little extra health boost. This hemp oil is made with the same high-quality CBD extracts as NuLeaf’s other CBD oils and will likely last twice as long considering pets need much lower doses of CBD than humans do.
To buy: 300mg Pet CBD Oil, $39; nuleafnaturals.com
Of course! It’s crucial to only ever shop from CBD brands that provide third-party lab test results for all of their products. Lab testing is of the utmost importance when shopping for a high-quality CBD oil, as these lab results will show the exact cannabinoid content (including how much CBD is within the product), and will ensure the safety of the oil by testing for unwanted chemicals like pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals. The lab tests for NuLeaf CBD oils are batch-specific, so you can enter the specific lot number for your product (located on the bottle) and enter it on the brand’s website to see the lab results for that particular CBD oil.
Just as NuLeaf Naturals is based out of Colorado, its CBD extracts are also obtained from hemp plants grown on sustainable farms within this cannabis-savvy state.
Since NuLeaf Naturals CBD products are made with full-spectrum hemp extracts, they may legally contain up to 0.3% THC (the main psychotropic compound in cannabis). This is only a trace amount of THC and will not cause any intoxicating effects or the "high" feeling associated with marijuana.
As mentioned, there are trace levels of THC within NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil, which may be of concern for individuals who have to take a drug test for a new job—or just don't want to risk any side effects if they're already on prescription medication for a health issue. Though it’s unlikely that these oils will affect the outcome of a drug test, you may want to opt for a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate product instead if a test is in your future.
For most people, CBD oil is considered generally safe to consume. But if you take prescription medications, it's best to check with your doctor before adding any CBD product into your regular wellness regimen.