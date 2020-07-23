This $18 CBD Roller Is My Go-To for Relieving Stress, Anxiety, and Tension

I applied the roller for the first time in a particularly stressful situation: I was flying during the pandemic to help my mom out post-surgery, and I did not want to be on a plane. My body felt extremely tense and I was understandably on edge—so I reached for the roller. I generously applied the formula to my temples, and within seconds, my anxiety started to melt away. Perhaps it was partly a placebo effect, but it felt like the claws gripping my skull simply let go.