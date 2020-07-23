This $18 CBD Roller Is My Go-To for Relieving Stress, Anxiety, and Tension

When I was growing up, the solution to any ache or pain was to “take some Tylenol and put some ice on it.” The mantra stayed with me over the years, and I still stock my medicine cabinet with a massive bottle of acetaminophen. But recently, my go-to pick felt like the wrong solution to tension headaches from stress (and uncharacteristic anxiety during the pandemic). So I decided to try a natural alternative, namely CBD a.k.a. cannabidiol.
I thought the calming properties of CBD, the non-psychoactive compound of marajuana—which has been linked to helping with chronic pain, psoriasis, and sleep issues—would be the perfect solution for my tension headaches. My only hesitation was the lack of FDA regulation and scientific research around CBD. But then Highline Wellness gave me the opportunity to try out its new CBD Relief Roller ($18; highlinewellness.com), and I realized it was now or never.
My favorite part of Highline Wellness’ lineup was that it conducts third-party lab testing on its products to ensure safety and quality. Not only could I review all the ingredients in the roller before using it, but I could also see the potency of the CBD and whether it contained traces of pesticides or heavy metals. As a relatively new CBD user, this helped me feel more comfortable experimenting.
I also loved that the topical roller not only packed 100 milligrams of CBD oil, but had a handful of essential oils including lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lemon extract, too. Many of these oils already have Health’s approval for helping with anxiety or dealing with cold and flu symptoms, so it felt like a formula that would actually be effective. And it turns out, it was.
I applied the roller for the first time in a particularly stressful situation: I was flying during the pandemic to help my mom out post-surgery, and I did not want to be on a plane. My body felt extremely tense and I was understandably on edge—so I reached for the roller. I generously applied the formula to my temples, and within seconds, my anxiety started to melt away. Perhaps it was partly a placebo effect, but it felt like the claws gripping my skull simply let go.
The lipstick-sized roller has been my sidekick ever since. (Well, that and my hand sanitizer.) I apply it to my wrists when I feel overwhelmed, rub it on my temples when I have a headache, and slather it on my neck when I catch a whiff of a bad odor (because it smells amazing). And I’m not the only one who is obsessed.
One reviewer called the roller their “headache/migraine savior,” while another revealed it was their “best friend” for handling stress and anxiety. There was even an entire group of friends that tested the product together and “couldn’t believe” their headaches disappeared—a feeling I could definitely relate to.
Unlike many CBD products, the relief roller is also relatively affordable at just $18, and it’s available even cheaper in a 30-day monthly subscription. However, it’s worth noting my 10-milliliter bottle is still 75% full after 2 months of regular use. And yes, it’s earned a permanent place in my medicine cabinet—right next to the Tylenol.
