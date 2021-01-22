Is CBG Oil the New CBD? Here’s Why You Might Want to Consider This Hemp Extract

Over the last few years, hemp-based products have grown rapidly in popularity thanks to their holistic and therapeutic properties. This is especially true for the chemical compound cannabidiol, or CBD, which is said to have health benefits ranging from stress relief to pain management.
Perhaps you've already heard all the buzz around CBD, but here's something you might not know: Cannabis sativa plants contain more than 100 cannabinoids, and CBD is just one of them. Another one is CBG, which is one of the more well-studied cannabinoids that's thought to have some medicinal benefits of its own. This raises some important questions, like whether or not one should opt to try a CBG oil, and if they do, which hemp brands even offer CBG products?
First things first: CBG stands for cannabigerol, a plant compound that's essentially the "mother" precursor of all the other phytocannabinoids. It all starts with cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), the acidic form of CBG. As cannabis plants go through the flowering cycle, CBGA transforms into different cannabinoids, like CBD, THC, CBN, and more. Essentially, without CBG, there would be no CBD oil or THC byproducts like we see today.
So now you know what CBG is, but how exactly is this cannabinoid different from CBD? Aside from their unique chemical structures, the primary distinction between the two is defined by how each one interacts with cannabinoid receptors and enzymes that exist within our body. For example, CBG binds with CB1 and CB2 receptors, which exist in various organs of the body; CBD interacts with the same receptors, but only indirectly. This means that CBG has a more direct pathway to activating these well-known receptors, which are an important part of our bodies and may impact several other bodily functions.
It's also important to note that CBG, like CBD, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, which means it won't cause you to feel intoxicated or "high" like cannabis with THC does.
There are many potential benefits to using CBG oil, but many people wonder if these products are truly safe to consume. While not much research has been documented on the potential risks (if any) and side effects on the human body, one 2016 animal study noted that rats responded well to CBG treatment, with no adverse effects.Consumers may find comfort with the knowledge that many other cannabinoids (like CBD) are considered generally well-tolerated, with a good safety profile reported in humans.
Here are a few of the specific health areas that CBG may impact:
Because CBG is newer to the market, there aren't nearly as many products to choose from when compared to CBD. With that said, we've done some digging and found 5 quality CBG oils available to buy online, based on our personal experiences with the products, customer reviews, and lab test results. What's more, almost all of these options also contain CBD, so both cannabinoids can work together to provide an array of potential holistic advantages.
CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company that creates high-quality CBD products, and this CBG + CBD oil is no different. It contains about 500 milligrams of CBG and CBD each (1,000 milligrams in total). By pairing these two compounds and combining them with other terpenes and minor cannabinoids, this tincture embraces the advantages of the “entourage effect,” which may allow the user to reap more benefits from each of the plant compounds. With a 1:1 CBG to CBD ratio, these CBDistillery drops have the potential to offer pain relief and relaxation.
To buy: CBDistillery CBG + CBD Oil $75; thecbdistillery.com
Another standout option for those looking to combine the benefits of CBG and CBD, this tincture is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, rigorously lab-tested, and made with a 99.6% pure CBD isolate. Again, the inclusion of both CBD and CBG in the formula (in a 1:1 ratio) allows you to enjoy a range of beneficial effects. Medterra’s products are non-GMO and completely THC-free, and these citrus-flavored drops are available in 1,000- or 2,000-milligram strengths.
To buy: Medterra CBG + CBD Tincture, from $79; medterracbd.com
If you’re looking for a hemp oil to help combat inflammation or support immunity, these Relief Drops from Plant People may fit the bill. Featuring both CBG and CBD derived from USDA-certified organic hemp, this full-spectrum extract also includes terpenes and other active botanical extracts, like turmeric and ginger, for added relief potential. It’s available in three potencies: 360, 720, and 1,440 milligrams of hemp extract per bottle.
To buy: Plant People Drops + Relief, from $50; plantpeople.co
While most people prefer to pair CBG with CBD, there are options for those who want to experience CBG on its own—like this flavorless tincture from Lazarus Naturals with 50 milligrams of CBG isolate per milliliter. The brand also makes a CBG+CBD oil with a 1:1 ratio for customers who want a wider range of cannabinoids in their hemp products. All of Lazarus Naturals’ products are thoroughly tested and hail from central Oregon farms that use organic farming practices.
To buy: Lazarus Naturals CBG Isolate Oil, from $24; directcbdonline.com
Another CBG-only tincture comes from Social CBD, a trusted and rapidly growing brand within the hemp industry. This CBG oil is derived from farms that use natural growing practices—meaning they’re free of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and solvents—which can be seen in the batch-specific test results that Social CBD makes publicly available for its products. This unflavored CBG oil contains 50 milligrams of CBG per milliliter (1,500 milligrams in total), and similar to Lazarus Naturals, it’s one of the very few options available to consumers who want to try CBG without CBD.
To buy: Social CBD Naturals CBG Tincture, $120; directcbdonline.com
Josh Hurst is a journalist, critic, copywriter, and essayist. He lives in Knoxville, TN, with his wife and three sons. As a writer for Remedy Review, an independent CBD review site, Josh covers the relationship between cannabis-based products and the human body.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice; it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition and before consuming or using any of the products mentioned on this site.
