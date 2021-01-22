Is CBG Oil the New CBD? Here’s Why You Might Want to Consider This Hemp Extract

So now you know what CBG is, but how exactly is this cannabinoid different from CBD? Aside from their unique chemical structures, the primary distinction between the two is defined by how each one interacts with cannabinoid receptors and enzymes that exist within our body. For example, CBG binds with CB1 and CB2 receptors, which exist in various organs of the body; CBD interacts with the same receptors, but only indirectly. This means that CBG has a more direct pathway to activating these well-known receptors, which are an important part of our bodies and may impact several other bodily functions.