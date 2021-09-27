The 10 Best CBD Oils for Pain Relief, Based on Expert Testing

Best Organic: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil

This CBD oil is full-spectrum, vegan, and non-GMO. It's made solely from the flower of the hemp plant and undergoes an organic sugarcane ethanol extraction process that preserves the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other naturally occurring compounds. The formula contains a coconut-based carrier oil, but no artificial flavoring and preservatives, giving it an earthy taste.

Potency: 25 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving (available in 375 and 750 milligrams of CBD per bottle) and 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving (1,500 milligrams of CBD per bottle)