The 5 Best CBD Gummies, According to a Dietitian

In scientific studies pertaining to CBD dosage, researchers have looked at low, medium, and high doses of CBD to study their effects. One very recent systematic review shows significant improvements in conditions like anxiety in doses ranging from less than 1 milligram to 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day. Meanwhile, a different case study on the effects of CBD on anxiety and sleep used a dose of 25 milligrams per day. This amount of CBD can be easily obtained from a hemp-infused gummy, although it may take longer to absorb into your body than a CBD oil tincture because the gummy must be digested. The absorption of CBD will likely be more gradual, so you should start with one CBD gummy at a time and wait 6 hours before deciding to take more in order to give the effects time to set-in.