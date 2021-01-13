Whether you're a long-time CBD enthusiast or a newcomer to the hemp market, there's no denying that cannabidiol (a.k.a. CBD) is a wellness supplement worth considering. This hemp-derived compound has seen increased popularity in recent years as a holistic health remedy, and it's widely available across all 50 states.
But before you jump onto the CBD bandwagon, keep in mind that there are different types of CBD, so you'll want to consider which one best suits your needs—whether that's broad-spectrum CBD, full-spectrum CBD, or a CBD isolate. Then, you can take a look at various brands and delivery methods to narrow down your selection and choose the right CBD product for you.
Here's the simplest way to look at it: When you buy a broad-spectrum CBD oil, you're not just getting CBD. You're also getting some additional compounds found in the cannabis plant, including cannabinoids and terpenes. However, broad-spectrum CBD does not contain THC, which is the chemical compound that creates a psychoactive effect. (In other words, THC is the one that can give you a "high.")
Here are the best broad-spectrum CBD oils to try in 2021:
You may be wondering how broad-spectrum CBD differs from these two other common types.
Full-spectrum CBD is so named because it really does include the full spectrum of plant compounds found in hemp extraction, including trace amounts of THC. While CBD oil products legally contain no more than 0.3 percent THC (which isn't enough to get you intoxicated), some people still choose to avoid full-spectrum products because they could potentially affect a drug test that is searching for the presence of THC.
CBD isolate, meanwhile, is meant to be the purest, most distilled form of CBD, without any other cannabinoids or terpenes present. Most CBD isolate products are more than 99 percent pure CBD.
The question you may have now is, "Why would a person choose broad-spectrum CBD over other kinds?" For starters, broad-spectrum CBD can offer several potential benefits, like pain relief, anxiety reduction, and improved sleep.
Another significant advantage is that broad-spectrum CBD doesn't contain any THC—meaning it won't get you high or put you at risk for a failed drug test. Note that the vast majority of drug screenings scan solely for THC, not for other cannabinoids.
Finally, many users believe that full- and broad-spectrum CBD products have a greater effect than CBD isolates. This is due to the "entourage effect," which is said to allow other plant compounds to work together and potentially alter or enhance the medicinal effects of the CBD. In other words, having the presence of multiple compounds (not just CBD) actually bolsters the therapeutic value.
Because broad-spectrum CBD is made without THC, it's legal to use across the United States. What's more, without any psychoactive ingredients, this hemp-based product is generally considered safe, though you should always consult with your doctor before adding CBD (or any supplement) into your routine.
As you search for your next CBD tincture or oil drops, consider the 5 broad-spectrum options, below. Each product has been carefully selected by a team of experts who have not only tried the products themselves, but also thoroughly reviewed the lab test reports, customer reviews, and hemp sources. So, whichever one you go with, you can trust that you're choosing a high-quality CBD product.
With strictly U.S.-derived hemp products grown via natural farming practices, CBDistillery is a company fully committed to quality. Other than a little coconut oil, this broad-spectrum oil contains nothing but CBD and other naturally occurring terpenes. Plus, CBDistillery makes it very easy for shoppers to obtain third-party lab testing results on its site, further proving its transparency. This non-GMO tincture contains 1,000 milligrams of CBD. (CBDistillery has many other great options to browse on its site, including full-spectrum CBD oils.)
To buy: CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, from $32; thecbdistillery.com
Medterra has a great selection of hemp oil products, including a broad-spectrum tincture that’s more than 99 percent CBD but also includes other natural terpenes, allowing you to get the full benefit of the entourage effect. You can also expect rigorous lab testing done on each batch, according to the brand, and zero contaminants. This tincture is available in some tasty flavors, as well as two different strengths: 1,000 or 2,000 milligrams of CBD per 30-milliliter bottle.
To buy: Medterra Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, from $60; medterracbd.com
When shopping for CBD, you can never go wrong with Green Roads. The company designs all of its products with the help of a licensed compounding pharmacist, including its broad-spectrum CBD oils that are available in mild (10 milligrams of CBD), medium (25 milligrams), and mighty (50 milligrams of CBD per milliliter) strengths. Green Roads also offers three flavor options—natural, apple kiwi, and mint breeze—and makes lab results easily accessible to users, who can view them online by scanning the QR code on the product’s packaging.
To buy: Green Roads Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil, from $45; greenroads.com
Another trusted brand in the CBD space, cbdMD makes a variety of oils that are noteworthy for their exciting flavors. You can opt for earthy, natural hemp, or get your tincture to taste like mint, berry, or orange. Beyond the unique flavors, cbdMD also offers a wide range of strengths for its products, ranging from 300 milligrams to as high as 7,500 milligrams of CBD per bottle. Again, these are high-quality products made with wholesome hemp and top-notch extraction methods.
To buy: cbdMD CBD Oil, from $30; cbdmd.com
The broad-spectrum CBD oils from Big Sky Botanicals are made entirely from organically grown American hemp plants. The final product contains a variety of cannabinoids in addition to CBD, but is completely THC-free due to the unique extraction process the company uses. Its CBD oils are available in 250, 750, and 1,500 milligram concentrations, plus, Big Sky offers broad-spectrum hydro CBD tinctures that are water-soluble, so they mix well with any food or beverage of your choosing for easy consumption.
To buy: Big Sky Botanicals CBD Oil, from $30; bigskybotanicals.com
Josh Hurst is a journalist, critic, copywriter, and essayist. He lives in Knoxville, TN, with his wife and three sons. As a writer for Remedy Review, an independent CBD review site, Josh covers the relationship between cannabis-based products and the human body.
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice; it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition and before consuming or using any of the products mentioned on this site.
