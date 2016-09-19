6 Weird Things That Can Mess With Your Memory

See what could be causing forgetfulness.
Feel like you’re extra forgetful lately? From hormones to hamburgers, the possible causes for your recall struggles are endless. Watch the video to learn how an over- or underactive thyroid, menopause, and even a high-fat diet can affect memory.
Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:
A dysfunctional thyroid: Ask your doctor for a thyroid test to see if it’s causing your memory problems.
Hot flashes: Thankfully they don’t cause permanent damage. Memory improves once the hot flashes subside.
Lack of sleep: Waking up fatigued could affect your memory.
Anxiety or depression: The good news is that as your mood improves, so does the memory loss.
Smoking: It damages the brain by impairing its blood supply. Smoking can also cause abnormal proteins to accumulate that impair the brain’s ability to relay information.
A high-fat diet: Adolescent mice had poorer learning and memory skills after being fed a high-fat diet.