Summertime is good for many reasons, obviously, but three in particular: swimsuits, boats, and exercising outdoors—and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is partaking in all three at the same in her newest Instagram post.

In a video shared on Sunday, Zeta-Jones, 51, showed herself doing a yoga flow in a backless black swimsuit. "Easy like Sunday morning," she wrote in the caption.

Catherine Zeta Jones Backless Swimsuit Yoga Credit: Getty Images

In the video, a clearly very flexible Zeta-Jones can be seen starting out in a plank position, before working her feet forward to meet her hands in a perfect forward bend. She then slowly works her feet back and forward again like it's nothing.

People cheered her on in the comments and, really, it's hard not to. "😮😮😮😮😮OMG!👏👏👏👏," one person wrote. "Beautiful sun salutation 🙏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️," another said.

The Prodigal Son star has shared little tidbits over the years about what her exercise routine typically looks like. She told W Magazine in 2017 that loves swimming, tennis, Peloton, her home gym, and tap dancing to stay fit.

Dancing isn't a random thing she threw in there: Zeta-Jones told The Telegraph that she actually has a ballet barre in her gym. "I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour," she said. She even shared a video of herself tap dancing in her studio in 2017. "Tap Tuesday," she captioned the post.

"I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, do the elliptical. I try to keep the whole body working," Zeta-Jones told The Telegraph.

Zeta-Jones also just leads an overall active lifestyle. Her Instagram account is packed with photos and videos of herself swimming, skiing, dancing, and more.

Zeta-Jones recently shared her go-to eating plan with Harper's Bazaar, and it's so relatable. For starters, she kicks off her day with coffee. "I really can't do anything properly without my coffee," she said, noting that she likes to make it in a French press.

The actress said she's a "three meals a day kind of girl," and, for breakfast, she flips between porridge with brown sugar, bananas, and blueberries, and non-fat vanilla yogurt with Bare Naked granola, blueberries, and raspberries.

But, on the weekend, she and her entirely family has "a good British fry-up," including imported British bacon, sausages, baked beans, scrambled eggs, and French toast made with brioche bread. "Every weekend it comes together in a fabulous family brunch. We love it. I look forward to it all week," she said.

Around 11 a.m., Zeta-Jones will have some tea. For her other meals of the day, Zeta-Jones says she loves a good salad. She loves one that features spinach, arugula, pine nuts, tomatoes, blue cheese, and dried cranberries with grilled chicken, grilled cod, or stuffed eggplant. "I have a salad every meal other than breakfast because I just adore it," she said.

Zeta-Jones says she usually has dinner around 8 p.m., featuring a salad of apple, avocado, oranges, and figs, although sometimes she'll have "just a regular filet mignon" with vegetables.

"Some people say, do you live to eat or eat to live?" she reflected. "I'm somewhere in between."