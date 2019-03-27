Carrie Dorr Reveals the One Thing She Did to Finally Stop Focusing on the Negative

It’s easy to go through life focusing on the negative. In fact, sometimes we get so caught up in what’s gone wrong that we’re blind to all of the things that have gone right. Maybe you spilled your coffee while driving to work, which made you completely overlook the springtime flowers blooming along your drive. Or maybe you had to turn in that assignment late, so you didn’t stop to give yourself credit for all of the others that you turned in early.

Carrie Dorr, the founder of online wellness brand Life Smart and fitness franchise Pure Barre, tells Health that our brains have actually developed to focus on the negative to protect us. Dorr says this way of thinking is more formally known as “negativity bias.” There are, however, ways we can overcome this constant string of negative thoughts. Luckily, Dorr agreed let us in on how she does it.

Two words: gratitude jar. It might sound cliché, but Dorr swears by this simple method for adopting a more positive mindset. All you have to do is designate a jar, start writing down things you’re grateful for on little pieces of paper, and throw them in. She recommends writing down things that are small and immediate, like that your kid didn’t throw a tantrum at breakfast or that you slept a full eight hours. Before you know it, you’ll naturally start looking for the positive things in your life instead of focusing on the negative.

