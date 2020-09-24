It happened while the celebrity baker was bowling at home with his family.

Buddy Valastro will have to put his baking plans on hold. The Cake Boss star suffered a serious accident while bowling with his family over the weekend, in which his hand was repeatedly impaled.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old New Jersey native and owner of Carlo's Bakery shared a photo taken from his hospital bed. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... What do you think of my new accessory?” he captioned the image, showing his right hand and arm wrapped up in bandages.

His representative later told People that the celebrity chef was involved in an accident on Sunday at his New Jersey home while spending “quality time” bowling with his family at their in-home bowling alley. The accident occurred after a pin became stuck, and the reality star attempted to dislodge it.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident," the rep explained. "After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit.”

“Unable to remove his hand,” the rep says he could see a 1-1/2-inch metal rod “slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger." (Just a quick note: To be impaled by something essentially means that a part of one's body has been pierced with a sharp instrument.)

Five minutes went by before his sons, Buddy Jr., 16, and Marco, 13, were able to use a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine," the rep continued.

Since the accident, Valastro has undergone two surgeries. The first was performed at Morristown Memorial in New Jersey, and the second, in Manhattan by renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michelle Carlson, at Hospital for Special Surgery. According to his rep, he was released from the hospital on Wednesday and is currently recovering at home.

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," explained the rep.

After sharing about the accident on Instagram—and then sharing his phone number on an Instagram story, urging followers to text him—Valastro’s account was filled with get-well-soon wishes, with everyone from fellow celebrity chefs like Jeff Mauro to The Food Network itself sending their regards.

“Those hands are a national treasure and so are you! Get well soon,” wrote Iron Chef’s Alex Guarnaschelli. “Get better homie. You’re gonna need that hand,” added pasty chef Duff Goldman.