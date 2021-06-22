Brooke Shields is 56 and thriving, even after a serious leg injury. The Jane the Virgin actress posed in a gingham-print bikini looking happy and carefree on the beach with her two daughters-and the scar on her right thigh, which she gained after fracturing her femur earlier this year.

"Soaking it all in," Shields captioned the image she shared on Instagram Tuesday with her daughters Rowan Francis Henchy, 18, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 15, in matching swimsuits. Fans loved the image, which garnered thousands of likes and a slew of comments.

"Beautiful ladies! Love each bathing suit also!" commented a fan. "Three Beautiful Naiads," followed fellow actress Jennifer Beals in the comments. (Just a quick FYI: A naiad is a water nymph in Greek mythology.)

Shields initially fractured her femur in a "freak fall" from a balance board at a New York City gym back in January, and revealed the news via Instagram video in February. She showed a clip of herself on crutches moving through a hospital corridor. "Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," Shields wrote in the video's caption. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

In a March interview with People, Shields remarked the accident itself "felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming," she explained. "Sounds came out that I've never heard before. The pain was so excruciating."

Not long after she left the hospital the first time, Shields developed a staph infection (that can happen when germs that normally and harmlessly live on a person's skin can enter a wound and cause infection, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The staph infection in her arm, where her IV had been, forced Shields back into the hospital for emergency surgery and three blood transfusions.

Over the course of her healing process, Shields continued to update fans with her progress-and throwbacks from her injury. In May, she shared an X-ray of her healing femur and stitched-up thigh on Instagram. "Somewhere around the time these photographs were taken I realized it's never too late for a fresh start, a new outlook," she wrote. "While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative."

Now, six months after the accident, Shields seems to be on the mend-but only after a "very hard" rehab process which included physical therapy to help her relearn how to walk. She even shared some of those videos on social media in hopes of showing others that they too can push through difficult times.

"If I can turn it into anything positive, or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff is going to happen in your life, and how you respond is going to define you, and adversity will reveal you," she told People. "It won't make you as much as it will reveal you because you see who you are. You see what you're made up of."