Brooke Burke-Charvet's Healthy-Living Secrets

You'd never guess looking at her now, but just four months ago Brooke Burke-Charvet was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer. The diagnosis was a shock for the 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host. Newly married to David Charvet, the mom of four was busy juggling her career and blended family when, last spring, her doctor found a lump.

She is now cancer-free, and the experience reinforced Brooke's belief in the importance of taking care of yourself—inside and out. Here's her everyday advice for eating right, getting fit, and staying grounded.