10 Things Every Woman Should Know About Maintaining Healthy Bones

Here's how various stages of life can affect your frame.

Pregnancy: While bone loss does occur during pregnancy, women regain it. But space out your kids if you can: Women who give birth twice within a year may have greater risk of osteoperosis, per a 2015 study. Researchers say it's best to wait at least two years.

Breastfeeding: You can lose 5 percent of your bone mass while breastfeeding, possibly due to the baby's need for calcium, drawn from your bones. But you may also be losing bone because your body is making less estrogen than usual.

Perimenopause: Declining estrogen levels during perimenopause can lead to early bone loss: That's why women who are in their 40s are more likely to break a delicate bone in their wrist than a man of the same age, accordgin to the NOF.

Menopause: Thanks to the sharp drop in estrogen that happens after menopause, a woman can lose as much as 20 percent of her bone density within five to seven years. Bone loss continues after about age 65, but at a slower rate.