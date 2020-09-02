It's hard to go a day without hearing or seeing something relevant to the number one song in the country "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and despite the song's controversy there's something in it for everyone, including the "WAP" dance challenge. Featuring booty-bouncing twerking, splits, kicks, and rolls, the dance is a fun way for anyone to channel their inner sexy, and Cardi B is celebrating all bodies, sizes, genders and ages expressing themselves through the dance.

"I guess the [general public] made this dance a challenge which I love and stress while seeing it cause now I gotta learn it and the kick finna make me fart," Cardi B jokes in an Instagram caption accompanying one of the videos. "I’m loving it thooo...Keep sending me ya vids."

The dance, created by TikTok choreographer Brian Esperon was the dance to end all TikTok dances, taking the chart-topping hit and inspiring a "wapping" two million dance videos on the platform—and almost everyone, young and old, are giving the dance a try. Even Cardi herself attempted the dance in front of roughly 117,000 viewers on Instagram Live, in between sips of red wine.

Understanding that the dance can be quite strenuous—Cardi herself was only able to get through the first few counts of the dance, which left her breathless—she encouraged her fans in a later Instagram post to be careful when attempting the dance after a fan ended up in the hospital. "Please guys be safe while doing the WAP WAP WAP," the rapper warns in the caption.

All risks considered, fans continue to have fun and celebrate their bodies with the dance challenge—some finding ways to put their own personal spin on it, including pregnancy modifications and turning it into a CPR rhythm. And for the less flexible, there's a version without the splits from the creator himself.

If you decide to go ahead and try the WAP challenge for yourself, just remember some important rules when it comes to twerking: have fun, be safe, and maybe have a bottle of water and an ice pack nearby—just in case.