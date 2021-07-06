Selena Gomez Poses in Multiple Swimsuits—Including a Seriously Strappy One—to Celebrate Women's Bodies

Selena Gomez shocked fans earlier this spring when she debuted a new blonde look—and she's at it again, this time showing off her body in a few different swimsuits for her friend's swimwear company, La'Mariette.

Gomez, 28, shared a photo to her Instagram account Saturday, showing off a one-piece swimsuit by the company, as she pulled her (blonde) hair up in a ponytail. "So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends' endeavors," she wrote. "My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!"

Gomez went on to explain why she's passionate about the swimwear line, writing: "What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve," she wrote. "Hope you love it as much as I do."

But Gomez's post wasn't the only photo we saw of her in La'Mariette swimwear—the company shared multiple photos of her on their own Instagram page, including an extremely strappy bikini set named the "Marie."

Gomez isn't new to professing her love for La'Mariette swimwear. In an Instagram post shared in September 2020, Gomez rocked another one-piece swimsuit from brand—a light blue half-zip suit. But what really stood out in that post was Gomez's scar from her kidney transplant.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up," she wrote. "Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through." Gomez went on to congratulate her friend "T" (La'Mariette's cofounder Theresa Mingus) on launching the brand, adding that it shows "all bodies are beautiful."

All six pieces from Gomez's collaboration with La'Mariette are avalable for pre-order on lamariette.com, ranging from $49 to $119.