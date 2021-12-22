Paulina Porizkova Responds to a Rude Comment on Instagram: 'Is It That I Dare to Celebrate My Older Body?'

Porizkova says she refuses to "be shamed into societal compliance of being invisible as a woman of a certain age."

Paulina Porizkova is certainly not shy about using Instagram. The 56-year-old former supermodel routinely uses her platform to spark conversations about the unattainable standards set for women—especially when it comes to aging.

In many of her photos, Porizkova is shown wearing bikinis, lingerie, or nothing at all, as a way to celebrate and embrace her body. And while many of her followers applaud her efforts, others are less enthusiastic. Porizkova's latest Instagram post is a prime example of that.

On Wednesday, Porizkova shared something a bit different to her Instagram page: a screenshot of a comment on one of her previous photos. The comment, from Instagram user @sue_shawls, reads: "You just need constant stroking don't you? There's something wrong with that. Maybe you need therapy instead of sexually suggestive/nude photos out in the public sphere."

Never one to be body-shamed, Porizkova responded to the comment in her caption. "I wonder if she posts this to all [Instagrammers] in bikinis and revealing body shots? It must take an awful lot of her time," she wrote. "Or is it that I dare to celebrate my older body? That I'm not ashamed and will not be shamed into societal compliance of being invisible as a woman of a certain age?"

According to the comments on her post, Porizkova's followers fully supported the former model—many expressed their appreciation for her social media presence overall and offered their support. "Don't hold back Paulina. You're needed. You inspire me to no end," one Instagram user wrote. Another shared, "I don't have a model's body, but you inspire me to love what I have."

Just in case you were wondering, the "sexually suggestive" photo the negative commenter was referring to is one of her most recent pictures, showing Porizkova in a lingerie bodysuit and heels. In the caption, Porizkova reflected on how, during her modeling days, she used to be compared to "other versions of perfection" and "held to ridiculous standards."

She then implored readers to "love," "celebrate," and "pay homage" to their bodies while also acknowledging that we all have different ways of doing so. "No, you don't have to celebrate your body by posing in lingerie or nude, although it's a pretty good way to capture your beautiful hard-working body," Porizkova said.

This also wasn't the first time Porizkova decided to call out unsolicited feedback. Back in October, she responded to another comment claiming she only posted unclothed and revealing photos for attention. "I do post for attention, sure, but what I post is ME, fully me emotionally and sometimes physically naked," Porizkova said in a direct reply. "Us middle-aged women need to announce ourselves. Bang our fists on the table and shout I'm here."