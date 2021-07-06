Paulina Porizkova, 56, Shares Naked Mirror Selfie in New Instagram Post

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is proud of her body—not despite her age, but because of it.

In a new Instagram post shared Tuesday, Porizkova bared it all with a nude bathroom mirror selfie. According to Porizkova, 56, she was in a Rome hotel room with a "pretty happening bathroom" and found herself bored "after work and a leisurely bath."

Paulina-Porizkova-Instagram-Post-GettyImages-918467774 Credit: Getty Images

That boredom, she said, "led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie." While she admitted that she could've easily opted to read a book or watch some Italian TV, she opted to take the revealing photo instead. "It made me wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman," she wrote. She also added the body- and age-positive hashtags: "#betweenjloandbettywhite" and "#sexyhasnoexpirationdate."

This wouldn't be the first time Porizkova has spoken her mind via racy Instagram photos, especially when it comes to comments about her age. Back in May, Porizkova shared a photo taken for an issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia to her Instagram feed. The snap showed the supermodel in a sheer thong bodysuit facing away from the camera.

Her caption focused on the word "still"—"'You are STILL beautiful,' 'You STILL look great,' 'I would STILL date you,' are all meant as compliments," she wrote. "Why can't we look at the wrinkles and softness that comes with age as another kind of beautiful? Instead of being 'still beautiful' because we remain the same, we could be 'beautiful' because we change."

Porizkova shared another photo from her Vogue Czechoslovakia shoot on Instagram, too—this time in mid-April, that she praised for showing her as she is. "I love this photo of me," she wrote. "All the details of my age are here, the neck, the wrinkles, and I think I look great. Thanks @marietomanova and @vogueczechoslovakia for showing me at my best—but unretouched."

While Porizkova's most recent post was well-received by many—photographer Manny Roman commented "I LOVEEEEE YOUR AUTHENTICITY" and fellow model Shalom Harlow nicknamed her "Goddess Supreme"—Porizkova also had a message for those who weren't so welcoming of her nude body. "And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you," she said. "Godspeed."