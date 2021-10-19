"Us middle-aged women need to announce ourselves. Bang our fists on the table and shout I'm here," the 56-year-old model said.

Whether she's sharing unretouched photos of herself or battling body shamers, Paulina Porizkova's unapologetic approach to promoting body confidence for people of all ages has solidified her voice as an advocate for body positivity. This week, she's back at it again. Now, she's responding directly to someone who called her out for wanting attention.

On October 18, the 56-year-old model shared an image of herself to Instagram lying on top of her bed naked, engulfed in a sea of white sheets. In the caption, she wrote about the importance of sleep. "Mankind's greatest invention. It's not fire, it's not the wheel, it's not pre-sliced bread… It's Incontestably, incontrovertibly, irrefutably - A MATTRESS," she said. "I'm now convinced this is the real reason humans live longer these days. The beauty and wit of middle age is quickly lost if deprived of a comfortable spot to rest ones bones. Here's to the padding which supports us while we slumber- hay or straw, down or feathers, coils or foam- whatever it is- as long as it is there!"

A majority of her followers either agreed with her musings or commented about her appearance. "I Agree Mattresses Are Wonderful, But Humanity's Greatest Invention May Be YOU🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one person said. "I'm not much younger than you, but I still wanna be you when I grow up!," another wrote. "Love this pic - ❤️you are beautiful and inspiring to me as I age with grace as a 57 yr old woman," someone else commented.

However, one individual opted to leave a backhanded compliment: "I think you are absolutely gorgeous! However, I'm absolutely convinced that you are starving for attention and you only get the attention you deserve when your clothes are off. You are amazing in every way, shape, and form! People who love you...know you are as beautiful clothed."

The unsolicited advice didn't land well with Porizkova, who used it as an opportunity to address some other unkind words that have been left on her various social media posts.

"Hm, this seems to be a thread amongst you guys now, that you love me so I should leave my clothes on. I suppose you assume I post to get love. I do post for attention, sure, but what I post is ME, fully me emotionally and sometimes physically naked," she clapped back in a direct reply. "Us middle-aged women need to announce ourselves. Bang our fists on the table and shout I'm here."

Fans were quick to defend Porizkova's decision to upload the photo and to show support for her reply, with one person saying, "Well said, thank you for a kind response. I can hear and understand what you are saying. Being middle age is fabulous and free!" "Don't listen to hate! You are an inspiration to other "middle aged" women!," another person commented.

Porizkova has actually already explained why she shares revealing photos of herself on social media: It's how she chooses to combat the ageism that comes with beauty standards. Back in July, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini, writing that she has no desire to fight the aging process. Instead, she wants "to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age." It's her way of banging her fists on the table and shouting that she's here.