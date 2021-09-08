Labor Day may have come and gone, but Paulina Porizkova is still soaking up the last bits of summer—and she's sharing those escapades with her followers on Instagram.

Paulina-Porizkova-Poses-in-Bikini-at-Latest-Photoshoot-GettyImages-885737784 Credit: Getty Images

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old former supermodel posted a photo to Instagram of herself wearing a black string bikini. Porizkova shared that the photo actually came from a recent photoshoot in Los Angeles, in which she was covered in "gold-flecked body oil."

In the photo, Porizkova's shown leaning up against a grill. "My daughter-in-law Colleen came to visit the set, and took this photo by the very glamorous grill—which was not part of the photo shoot," she said.

She then tried to stop internet trolls who might have an issue with her bikini body in their tracks: "For those of you who are tempted to tell me to eat a burger, I'm tempted to tell you NOT to eat one," she said. "But I won't. Body shaming is so last decade."

Though Porizkova doesn't typically divulge too many details about her diet, she has talked about what she likes to eat (and what she doesn't like to eat) in the past. In an Instagram post from August 2020, she shared an "unretouched and unfiltered" selfie. In it, she shared that she has had some different therapies (Ultherapy and Plasma Pen treatments), but that she also lives a "reasonably clean" life.

"[I] don't much enjoy processed foods, but love a variety and do love my cakes," she said. She went on to share that she also drinks wine and cocktails, and that she smoked until she was 40 years old (don't worry, she says, she "quit when pregnant and nursing").

Later on in the caption, she acknowledged that healthy eating (while important) can't keep you from aging—and that we should all embrace the process: "Any woman today who doesn't look her age has enjoyed a rarefied existence of not only a great diet and exercise, but also medical benefits…I do wish we could be more honest and open about it. Because no, I cannot look 39 with just a great diet and exercise."

She also ended on a note of body positivity in her most recent Instagram post, writing: "Let's celebrate who we are, wrinkles and imperfections and all."