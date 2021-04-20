"I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

On April 20, the 32-year-old singer posted a picture of herself completely naked, with a carefully placed coffee mug as her only cover. "♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," Lizzo wrote in the caption.

The comments lit up with support from fellow celebrities: "MORE LIKE WELCOME TO GORGEOUS SEASON !!! 😍❤️😘," designer Jeremy Scott wrote. "YES 😍😍😍😍," Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness said. "It's you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sigh I jus admire u Fren😢," rapper SZA wrote.

Her fans were excited too—not just about the picture but also the message behind it. "Now every time I see my tummy stretch marks I'm going to smile and think, I'm matching with Lizzo," one person wrote. "Thank you @lizzobeeating ! My tummy looks similar to yours and I've spent years trying to conceal it! Thank you for freeing the tummy!," another said. "Thank you for helping to normalize every body type. Gonna be confident in my swim suits for my Miami trip 👏🔥🔥," someone else commented. "Yassssssssss lizzo!!! Let that body speak ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," "I hope every Queen that see's this has a beautiful day and remember to smile bby cause you're shining🤍✨," and "You're gorgeous girl!! Thanks for spreading this message ❤," were some of the other comments left by fans.

The post is part of Dove's Self-Esteem Project, which Lizzo is now partnering with. As she explained in her caption, the project "is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards." Through the project, it is Dove's goal to help 250 million people build their positive body image by 2030. Lizzo, who was doing her part to help reach that goal, finished off the post by saying, "Let's get real y'all 🙆🏾‍."

Again, this is certainly not the first time Lizzo has posted about the need for people to embrace their bodies. For years, the "Truth Hurts" singer has been sharing pictures and videos of herself that spotlight her curves and encourage others to do the same.

And while Lizzo has opened up about her vegan lifestyle and workout routine in the past, as Health previously reported, it's for herself and herself alone that Lizzo makes those efforts: "So I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type," she said in a recent TikTok. "And you know what type that is?" None of your fucking business."