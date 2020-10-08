Lizzo Embraces Her Curves in Almost Naked Photo—And Her Fans Are Obsessed

Lizzo has never been afraid to stand up to unrealistic beauty standards and love her body regardless of what trolls say, whether it's in a saucy Instagram photo or a snarky TikTok video—and her fans totally love it. Her latest Instagram post is the perfect example.

"BBW THE B STAND FOR BREAKFAST," Lizzo wrote in a cheeky Instagram post, showing off her backside in barely there nude underwear that matches her skin tone perfectly. The self-proclaimed "roll model's" caption may be short, but the photo is worth a thousand words. It's left her fans thanking her for loving her body so openly—and encouraging them to do the same.

"You make me feel so confident about my body," Instagram user @cudsbunnie wrote in the comments, exemplifying the self-love Lizzo continues to radiate. The singer credits her fitness to plenty of cycling, as she demonstrated on her TikTok.

"You are redefining terms of beauty," @vanelle_tatie also wrote, pushing haters aside who believe the singer can't possibly be beautiful at her size. Another user even claimed she "channels her" on a daily basis.

Honestly, same. Also, I need to know where I can find those perfectly cinnamon-colored undies, Lizzo. When it comes to finding the right nude color for underwear, the struggle is real.