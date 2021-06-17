Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels has a message for the world: She has no interest in your body shaming.

Michaels, who has written a slew of hit songs for artists like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Gwen Stefani, shared the sentiment alongside two photos of herself that she posted on Instagram June 16.

"People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you're feeling the most happy or the most yourself you've ever been," she wrote in the caption. "To that I say go eat a bag of worms. 😊Thanks for listening and have a good day :)."

The photos are simple: They show Michaels looking at the camera with her arm above her head and her armpit hair peeking out underneath. She looks serious in one photo and is smiling in the other.

People were here for it in the comments. "GOD IS A WOMAN," one person wrote. "YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS," said another.

It's unclear what, exactly, prompted Michaels' post, but she's previously gotten props for showing her armpit hair. "I just love how she is literally normalizing dark and hairy armpits like we live in a world that's trying to be way too perfect," one person wrote in the comments of a June 3 Instagram post. "Never get rid of the armpit hair 🥺🖤," someone else chimed in.

Michaels is part of a growing number of women breaking the taboo of having armpit hair. Miley Cyrus has repeatedly shown her armpit hair, including when she introduced Joan Jett during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2015. Ashley Graham, Amanda Steinberg, and Willow Smith have also publicly shown their armpit hair.

Smith explained why she doesn't shave her armpit hair in 2018 on her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's podcast, Red Table Talk: "I didn't really make the decision not to shave, I just kind of didn't shave. It takes too much time. I just want to get in the shower and get out of the shower," she said. "I'm going to be like my ancestors and just do what I need to do."

Michaels announced on Twitter in May 2020 that she was going to stop shaving her armpits. "Honestly, I'm not shaving my armpits ever again. I don't know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant."