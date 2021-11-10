"These apps are damaging to our body image and mental health," the model said in her latest Instagram video.

Iskra Lawrence Calls Out Retouching Apps: 'This Is Your Reminder to Never Compare Yourself to Anyone Else'

Iskra Lawrence is calling out filtering apps on social media for being "damaging to our body image and mental health." In a new Instagram video, the model and body positivity advocate demonstrates how unrealistic filtered images on social media actually are, pushing for the requirement of warnings and minimum age limits on photo-distorting apps.

Iskra-Lawrence-Imaging-Apps-GettyImages-1156015444-1188119135 Credit: Getty Images

"How is anyone meant to accept themselves when apps like this are readily available and can instantly airbrush and change the way we look?" the 31-year-old wrote in the caption accompanying the November 9 video.

In her video, Lawrence shows an image of herself before using the unnamed app and then after, proving how the technology altered her complexion, added makeup to her face, and even highlighted her hair.

"This is your reminder to never compare yourself to anyone else, especially the filtered versions we often see on social media. I definitely don't look like this in real life and refuse to compare myself to this unrealistic version," she said in the video.

"We literally have a society that does everything to make us hate the way we look and compare ourselves, not just one another, but unrealistic photoshopped versions too," she wrote in the caption, urging her followers to share the video with "anyone who might be struggling with body image or young [people] who may not realize the images they're consuming aren't real!"

"Apps like these will not disappear, so we need to educate ourselves and one another to not let what we see online impact how we feel about ourselves in real life," Lawrence wrote. "In case you need reminding you're good enough just as you are."

In her video, Lawrence also revealed that she believes "that apps like this should have a warning and an age limit," asking people to comment if they think that too. The comment section filled with agreement. "Yes please!!," one person wrote. "100%," someone else said. "Absolutely true. Thank you for pointing out and continuing to give these strong messages," another person wrote.

This is just Lawrence's latest move in calling out the potential dangers of comparing yourself to others on social media. Even as far back as 2017, she shared a series of images demonstrating how influencers use strategic poses to "dramatically change" the way they look. "I wanted to get super real and show [you] how drastically and instantly [people] can change how they look simply by posing," she wrote about the misleading images.

More recently, the mother-of-one shared an empowering Instagram post that highlighted a change she's experienced IRL—her weight gain over the past six years. With it, she made the point that it isn't the extra pounds that are important, but the added life experiences. "So when I look in the mirror and see weight gain I choose instead to see all the other things I've gained from living life," she wrote, urging people to replace "appearance based" compliments with those that "inspire us to change the conversation about who we are, not what we look like."