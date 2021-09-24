Ireland Baldwin shared a series of bikini photos on Instagram—and it's her way of showing acceptance of all aspects of her body.

"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human," the 25-year-old model captioned the September 22 Instagram post. In all, Baldwin shared nine pictures of herself in various poses, wearing a brown string bikini and showcasing her tattoos.

"This is why i'm obsessed w you," one person wrote. "Thank you for your courage and willingness to be so open and authentic! 🌷❤️🌿 Your openness is remarkable and inspiring!👏👏👏," someone else said. "Damn mamma," another person commented.

This is not the first time the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger has posted to Instagram in the name of body positivity. Earlier this year, Baldwin shared two pictures of herself wearing a leopard print bikini, sitting on the edge of a bathtub, with the caption, "psa: it's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being [imprisoned] by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!"

Baldwin has been candid about the journey she has taken to embrace her body. She first opened up about her past struggles with anorexia back in 2018, according to People. And last year, she posted a video to announce that she was celebrating six years free of an eating disorder.

"Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years. And today marks six years. So, you can do it," she said in the video.