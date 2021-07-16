Demi Lovato has been more than candid over the years about their journey to body positivity, and they just shared a snapshot on Instagram from the tub to hammer their self-love home.

The picture is simple: The 28-year-old singer is makeup-free and softly smiling at the camera as they rest in a tub filled with bubbles. "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked," they wrote in the caption. "Just me in my purest form."

They continued, "I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is. 💞🙏🏼"

People were all about the message in the comments. "YOU'RE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON!!! ❤️" one wrote. "You have no idea how you inspire us ❤️ so grateful to have you as my 'real model," another said.

Lovato has had a lot to say about their self-love journey, including sharing in May that they're non-binary and use the pronouns "they/them."

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you," Lovato said in an Instagram video at the time. "The past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had this revelation that I identify as nonbinary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them."

Demi-Lovato-Bathtub-Selfie-GettyImages-1320444702 Credit: Getty Images

"I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering," they continued.

Lovato wrote in the caption that they have "spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you ... you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

Lovato said that their identity as non-binary "has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work." They also added this caveat: "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

Lovato has repeatedly spoken in public about the importance of body positivity and self love, although they've been candid that they haven't always felt great about their own body.

In 2019, Lovato shared an unedited photo on Instagram of themselves in a bikini, writing that it was their "biggest fear."

"Guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got," they said. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

Lovato said the they're "not stoked on my appearance," but said, "I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do."

Lovato also shared on Instagram in March that they "accidentally lost weight," writing, "I don't count calories anymore. I don't over exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge. And I especially don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture ... and I've actually lost weight." They added, "this is a different experience, but I feel full -- not of food -- but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."