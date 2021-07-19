Camila Cabello Shows Her 'Untucked' Belly on TikTok as She Shares a Powerful Message About Body Positivity

"We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

Camila Cabello is here to remind you to own your body—"curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat," and all.

That was part of her message in a viral TikTok that the 24-year-old singer posted on July 17.

"I was just running in the park, minding my own business, trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I'm wearing a top that shows my belly," she explains, pointing the camera down to show her top and bare stomach. "And I wasn't tucking it in—'cause I was running and existing, like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

"And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season," she said. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

To end the video, Cabello ran her hand over her chest and stomach while singing En Vogue's song, "Giving Him Something He Can Feel."

"i luv my body," she captioned the video.

So far, the TikTok has received more than 3.2 million likes—and tons of positive response. "Amen," actress Reese Witherspoon commented. "Babes you are just so beautiful inside and out, thank you for being a positive light ✨," someone else wrote. "This made me feel more confident about myself," another person said.

Cabello's body positive outlook doesn't only help her fans, but also those even closer to her—including her boyfriend, 22-year-old singer Shawn Mendes.

Mendes has put a lot of pressure on himself to maintain his physique, thinking, "If you don't work out, you're going to lose fans," he said in an interview with British GQ. And so some days, since he got up two hours early just to work out, he'd get just three hours of sleep.

But it was Cabello who helped him realize that his body is not his worth, that people like him for himself. "[She is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's and it really changed my view of mine. it really changed my life," he said in the interview.

It isn't just body confidence that the Havana singer has spoken out about. Cabello has also been candid about her mental health. In a piece for WSJ Magazine last year, she opened up about her experiences with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In the essay, Cabello explained that it was the perception versus reality that made her hesitant about making her mental health struggles public—she didn't want people thinking she wasn't strong, as her social media presented a different story. But it was also that mindset that she wanted to help break.

"We live in a culture that pursues an unattainable perfection," she wrote. "Social media can make us feel like we should be as perfect as everybody else seems to be. Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful."