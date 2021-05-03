The new photo shoot is a far cry from the 19-year-old's typical baggy clothes—and she knew it would stir up reactions.

Billie Eilish is known for wearing baggier clothes—something she's said she does on purpose to keep the focus off of her body. But she just dropped a series of new photos on Instagram from a recent British Vogue cover story photo shoot that are very different from her usual look.

In the pictures, the 19-year-old can be seen wearing several corsets, latex stockings, and a custom catsuit for an overall 1950s pinup vibe.

Eilish made it very, very clear in the caption of the final photo that she has zero interest in criticism. "I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot," she wrote. "Do whatever you want whenever you want. f—k everything else."

People were mixed in the comments. "I CANT HANDLE IT," one wrote. "Welcome to the new era😍," another said. But others weren't impressed. "Is it just me or someone else also thinks that this is not [Billie Eilish]," a fan wrote. "She's been taken badly by the bad guys. Pray for Billie," someone else chimed in.

But, it seems, Billie anticipated these kinds of comments and she directly addressed them in the British Vogue writeup, expecting people to ask why she chose to alter her body through wearing a corset if she's pro-body positivity. ""My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f—k it—if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Eilish also said she's aware that women are considered "hypocrites" if they want to show their skin "and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore."

"If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes," she said. "Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you."

Eilish points the finger at men for this way of thinking. "I really think the bottom line is, men are very weak," she said. "I think it's just so easy for them to lose it. 'You expect a dude not to grab you if you're wearing that dress?' Seriously, you're that weak? Come on! Go masturbate!"

Eilish also talked about her new single "Your Power," which has her confronting a man who took advantage of a minor, and said she anticipated getting criticism about releasing the song and photo shoot around the same time.

"'You're going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you're going to show your boobs?'" she said. "Yes I am, motherf—ker! I'm going to because there's no excuse."

Eilish has spoken openly in the past about her choice to wear baggy clothes. "It makes me mad. I have to wear a big shirt for you not to feel uncomfortable about my boobs," she previously told Elle. "I'm gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?"

Eilish also addressed her baggy clothes in a 2019 Calvin Klein commercial. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath," she said in the ad. "Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."