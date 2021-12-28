Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Body Image Struggles in Emotional TikTok: 'I Don't Feel Good in My Skin'

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her body image struggles in a refreshingly honest way. On Monday, the 32-year-old singer shared an emotional TikTok video, confessing that she is finding it difficult to stay "merry" over the holidays because she's struggling to love and accept her body.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am—ish," Rexha said to start the video, in which she's talking directly to camera. She goes on to share that she's the "heaviest" she's ever been. "I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight cause I feel embarrassed," she said.

"I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body," Rexha added, beginning to tear up. She then went on to explain that her self-confidence struggle has kept her from sharing on social media lately. "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to," she said.

Previously—as recently as June—Rexha shared a TikTok of herself in lingerie. In the video, she revealed her weight, hoping to "normalize 165 pounds." But in her newest video, she admitted that sometimes her perceived body confidence is harder than it looks. "I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion," she said. "I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

Rexha's fans and followers immediately embraced her raw and refreshingly honest update. "This is probably the realest celebrity post I've ever seen," wrote one user. TikTok influencer and model Olivia Ponton also chimed in: "Numbers are JUST NUMBERS, pls don't let them take a toll on your mental health. you are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS."

The following day, Rexha seemed to take the plunge and share a never-before-seen video from the summer. "This was sitting in my drafts from vacay. Just forcing myself to post it," she wrote, captioning the video of herself dancing in a white string bikini. "Good angles are everything," she added in the comments.

It's not only recently that Rexha has been vocal about her body—whether she's struggling with confidence, or embracing it. In April, she shared a video of herself to TikTok and Instagram doing a full 360 for the camera in a black bikini so followers could get an accurate look at her curves. "I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT." she captioned the video, urging others to share their own photos and videos. Fans complied and praised Rexha for "being so real" and a "body positive queen."

Rexha opened up about her previous struggles with body image to Health in a recent interview, too. "Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up," she said. "I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day [to get comfortable with my body image]."

"When you're your truest self, people really can feel it. People are craving real more than ever," she added in the interview—and her recent TikTok post definitely proves it.