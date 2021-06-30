Bebe Rexha Shares Her Weight in New Lingerie Video: 'I'm a Bad Bitch No Matter What'

It's just the latest example of how the singer is choosing to spread her message of body positivity.

Bebe Rexha is "feeling like a bad bitch." That's according to the caption of her most recent TikTok, which revealed how much she weighs—all in the name of body positivity.

The 31-year-old singer shared the video of herself on Tuesday, posing in navy blue lingerie, hair blowing, with the question, "How much you think I weigh?" In the next frame of the video, she wrote, "No [one's] business. 'Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight." In the last clip of the video, though, she wrote "But let's normalize 165 lbs."

So far, the video has 8.8 million views and 1.4 million likes. And people in the comments were here for it. "SLAY……..SLAAAAAAAAY," one person wrote. "I think [you're] perfect and very talented. Don't stop being you," someone else said. "YOURE FREAKIN GORGEOUS," another person commented.

This is just the latest example of how the "Sacrifice" singer is choosing to spread her message of body positivity.

In early June, Rexha announced a partnership with body-inclusive womenswear brand Adore Me to make a collection of "sexy, inclusive lingerie for ALL." "I'm all about loving your body and not being what everyone else thinks is the perfect size. To me, the perfect size is what you think the perfect size is. It's what makes you feel good," she said in a TikTok on June 10 when announcing the news.

In April, Rexha posted a video of herself in a black bikini, doing a full 360 for the camera so viewers can see what her body really looks like. It was her way of encouraging people to forget about the photo editing and celebrate the body they have. "I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT. POST ON TIK TOK/ INSTAGRAM AND TAG ME AND ILL REPOST #EVERYBODYISBEAUTIFUL ." As requested, people posted their own videos celebrating their unedited bodies, and Rexha reposted them.

Rexha also made headlines in 2019 when she spoke out against designers who refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she was "too big."

Through the years, Rexha has been candid about her body image struggles. "Ever since I was little, I've been thicker," Rexha previously told Health. "When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day [to get comfortable with my body image]."

Clearly, that includes posting TikToks and other photos or videos on social media—not only for herself but to normalize conversations about bodies for others, too.