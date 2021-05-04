Her "self love challenge" has gone viral on TikTok as a way for women to celebrate their bodies.

Ashley Graham Reveals the ‘Strongest’ and ‘Sexiest’ Parts of Her Body—And Is Urging Others to Do the Same

Ashley Graham has been talking about the importance of body positivity since practically forever, and she's now sharing a "self love challenge" that's got plenty of people celebrating their own bodies.

It all started on TikTok, where the 33-year-old supermodel presented her challenge, before listing off the things she loves about her body. "The strongest part of my body, the sexiest part of my body, my favorite part of my body, the most important part of my body, the part of my body I would never change," she says in the video, as she shows off her legs, eyes, jawline, and smile. "OK, now your turn," Graham says at the end.

People flooded the comments of Graham's post, which has been viewed 1.5 million times. "She is such an inspiration," one wrote. "Thank you for being my motivation throughout my teen years," another said.

Graham got such a huge response that she took things over to Instagram, where she thanked fans for participating. "I'm not crying youre crying," she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured videos from fans doing their own Self Love Challenge. "So many beautiful people have been using my sound on TikTok to celebrate their bodies take a second today to celebrate yours!"

She also shared a handful of TikTok videos from those who used her 'self love challenge' sound, like TikTok user @prettybrowneyes033, who credited her arms as being the strongest part of her body, and user @brittanylynnbickh, who said her mind is the most important part of her body. And the general consensus for users favorite parts of their bodies? Most pointed to their eyes or faces.

This challenge is hardly Graham's first time promoting self love. In fact, she encourages people to say "I love you" to themselves in the mirror every day. "It feels corny at first, and even fake," she told Health back in 2016. "But you fake it 'til you make it!" Graham said that the feeling of more confidence "doesn't come overnight, but if you keep working at it eventually you'll believe it."

Graham also regularly shares body positive posts on Instagram, including various videos that showed off her naked body, and photos in which she highlights her postpartum stretch marks.

Overall, Graham is big on ignoring labels. "I always say, if a size 12 jean isn't fitting, buy a 14," she told Health. "Who cares about the number that's inside your jeans? If clothes are making you feel bad about your body, go ahead and buy a bigger size."

During all of this body positivity advocacy and self love, Graham has made it very, very clear that she has no time for haters—and she encourages other people to take a similar stance. When she faces criticism, Graham says she just asks herself if she's happy. "If the answer is yes, then who cares what these people are saying?"she told Health. "At the end of the day, if you're happy, that's all that matters."