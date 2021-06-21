Ashley Graham Gets Real About the 'Struggle With Wearing Less Clothes' During Summertime

The supermodel shared the "beautiful bodies" of women who have tagged her in pictures to celebrate body positivity.

Supermodel and body positivity activist Ashley Graham has a message for anyone hesitant to don a swimsuit this summer: "It's hot out there and so are you"-and she's gathered a few of her social media friends to help spread the message.

Graham, 33, shared an album to Instagram on Monday encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies for what they are, not only during these warmer months, but always. The album-which includes a topless photo of Graham the end-also shows other women who have tagged Graham in their own photos showing stretch marks, cellulite, and more.

For the first photo in the album, Graham showed a close-up of stretch marks; the photo serving as the background to the words: "Beautiful. End of discussion."

In her caption, Graham addressed an issue many women have during the summer months: "As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin," she wrote. "I hope these photos I've been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you're in."

Those photos came from 10 different women, including Graham herself. "Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it's easy to tell yourself the lie that you're not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, 'flawless' enough, to wear a tank top or swimsuit," she wrote. "But...don't let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest."

Fans were quick to praise Graham's post, thanking her for the encouragement. "I've started wearing crop tops this summer because I'm tired of looking at them and really wishing I could wear them. Nothing is stopping me but ME and I'm over it," one user said. Another Instagrammer shared her personal struggle with body positivity: "I look at these women and see how truly beautiful they are, but I really struggle looking at myself in the same way. I wish I wasn't so judgmental on myself. These bodies are all so beautiful."

Graham ended her caption with a valuable (and easy) self-care tip that everyone can implement into their daily routine: "Remember to say 'i love you' to yourself every day!"