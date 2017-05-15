These Swimsuit Selfies Are Perfect Proof That Every Body Is a Bikini Body

May 15, 2017

It’s officially swimsuit season, and with that comes plenty of fun in the sun (with proper SPF!)—but not before the dreaded act of wriggling into a bikini for the first time in months. As your first beach day or pool party approaches, you may be feeling pressure to work out like mad, or do a torturous cleanse. But the reality is, you shouldn't have to change your body to feel comfortable in a bathing suit. That's the message these social media stars are trying to spread. With their swimsuit selfies and empowering captions, they prove that every body is a bikini body.

Bodyposipanda

@bosdyposipanda

The body-positive guru’s side-by-side bikini pics prove that poolside, all you need is a confident smile and stylish suit to feel like a queen.

Danielle Brooks

@daniebb3

Love every pound! 👊🏾💋#voiceofthecurves Wearing @gabifresh

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on

The Orange is the New Black star’s post is simple but powerful (not to mention gorgeous). Her caption: "Love every pound."

Iskra Lawrence

@iskra

Model Iskra Lawrence never misses a chance to champion self-love, and her bikini selfies are no exception. In a recent snap by a jacuzzi, she wrote: “Just a lil reminder Hip dips and not perfectly rounded hips and narrow, flat, fat hips they are all beautiful. What makes you YOU is that you are imperfectly perfect and no on can ever be you!”

Cassey Ho

@blogilates

Pic with dry hair before snorkeling. 🐠🐟🐡 As bikini season starts to roll in, let's keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean it's a free ticket to judge her body. In fact, don't you dare judge anyone's body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are. ☝️Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you. Don't fall into the vanity trap. Obsession is scary and volatile. Focus on doing the things you love, like finding a workout that makes you smile, and your body will respond in a favorable way. It's really not too hard, but you must cut out the noise and listen to your heart. 💗

A post shared by Cassey Ho (@blogilates) on

Even more stunning than this photo of the fitness pro is her caption caption, reminding us that wearing a swimsuit doesn’t give others an invitation to judge us. Nor is it an invitation to judge ourselves: “Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you."

