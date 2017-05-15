These Swimsuit Selfies Are Perfect Proof That Every Body Is a Bikini Body

It’s officially swimsuit season, and with that comes plenty of fun in the sun (with proper SPF!)—but not before the dreaded act of wriggling into a bikini for the first time in months. As your first beach day or pool party approaches, you may be feeling pressure to work out like mad, or do a torturous cleanse. But the reality is, you shouldn't have to change your body to feel comfortable in a bathing suit. That's the message these social media stars are trying to spread. With their swimsuit selfies and empowering captions, they prove that every body is a bikini body.

Bodyposipanda

@bosdyposipanda

Bikini no. 2, feelin' like a queen despite the fact that the 30°C chub rub has seriously kicked in 😂 sending heaps of love and full belly happiness to you all 💜💙💚🌈🌞 Bikini was from Debenhams like 4 years ago ✨ A post shared by Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) on May 6, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The body-positive guru’s side-by-side bikini pics prove that poolside, all you need is a confident smile and stylish suit to feel like a queen.

Danielle Brooks

@daniebb3

Love every pound! 👊🏾💋#voiceofthecurves Wearing @gabifresh A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The Orange is the New Black star’s post is simple but powerful (not to mention gorgeous). Her caption: "Love every pound."

Iskra Lawrence

@iskra

Just a lil reminder Hip dips and not perfectly rounded hips and narrow, flat, fat hips they are all beautiful.💓 What makes you YOU is that you are imperfectly perfect and no one can ever be you! ✨🦄 #everyBODYisbeautiful #NOretouching #nomakeup Wearing @aerie 👙 #AerieReal A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Model Iskra Lawrence never misses a chance to champion self-love, and her bikini selfies are no exception. In a recent snap by a jacuzzi, she wrote: “Just a lil reminder Hip dips and not perfectly rounded hips and narrow, flat, fat hips they are all beautiful. What makes you YOU is that you are imperfectly perfect and no on can ever be you!”

Cassey Ho

@blogilates

Even more stunning than this photo of the fitness pro is her caption caption, reminding us that wearing a swimsuit doesn’t give others an invitation to judge us. Nor is it an invitation to judge ourselves: “Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you."