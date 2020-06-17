Over the past few weeks, there's been a rush to support the Black community through activism and protest. Educating ourselves and continuing to push for equality are two great ways to help create permanent change. But another way to show support is by buying from Black-owned businesses.

In the world of health and wellness, there is no shortage of Black-owned companies dedicated to providing goods and services for living a healthier life. From skincare serums or fitness attire, these businesses go above and beyond your generic drugstore and beauty supply shop products. With this in mind, Health put together a list of 10 dynamic Black-owned wellness brands founded by women and worth checking out. The list only scratches the surface, but it's a solid starting point if you're in the market for new ideas on staying healthy.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen, founded by entrepreneur Shontay Lundy, is a sunscreen that caters specifically to Black women. The sunscreen itself is sheer, so it won't leave behind a white residue when applied. It's also made with natural moisturizing ingredients like avocado, jojoba oil, and sunflower oil, which help nourish skin. A best seller is the brand's SPF 30 sunscreen($19; blackgirlsunscreen.com), which has a five-star rating and over 1,100 reviews.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie founder Cashmere Nicole set out to create an inclusive makeup line that catered to all skin tones back in 2011. Nine years later, she's built a beauty empire. Her site offers makeup options for women of all skin colors and helps match you to your perfect shade with an interactive online Foundation Finder. In addition to foundation, the brand offers an extensive line of lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and powders, so you can get all of your favorite beauty buys in one spot. Need more convincing? Cardi B is a Beauty Bakerie fan and has rocked their Creme Lip Whip ($20; beautybakerie.com) a time or two.

Boddee Goals

Founded by a former dancer and fitness trainer named Dee, Boddee Goals offers fitness apparel and home gym equipment inspired by the idea that fitness is universal and there's no ideal body type to strive for. In addition to workout attire, you can purchase virtual workout classes online, which are offered through an exclusive Instagram page ($19; boddeegoals.com)

The Cristalline

If crystals are part of your wellness routine, The Cristalline should be your first stop next time you shop. Run by Reiki healer Rashia Bell, the business sells stunning crystal bowls, vases, and face rollers, like the Color Pop Matte Sienna with Rose Quartz (thecristalline.com, $55). One look at their website, and you'll think you stepped into a wellness retreat.

Kubra Kay Skincare

Kubra Kay Skincare founder Khadidja Toure is a biomedical engineer who made her debut into the beauty scene in July 2019. Toure was inspired to create her line after traveling and learning about skincare practices from around the world. The Razor Relief Cream ($30; kubrakayskincare.com) is one of Kubra Kay's best sellers and is made with natural and organic ingredients, like the rest of her products.

Bold Xchange

Bold Xchange is an online shop offering fast shipping on a curated collection of dozens of wellness products from Black-owned businesses centered around everything from skin and haircare to coffee and candles. Co-founder Danielle Deavens tells Health, "Even before we launched our shop, many of the products we carry were already part of our daily or weekly self-care routines."

She says that another co-founder has used the B for HE foaming scrub ($33; boldxchange.com) for almost a year now. "I've been known to steal some out of his jar from time to time," says Deavens. "And we're both fans of the Dope Coffee Organic Face & Body Scrub ($22; boldxchange.com). That's why trying out every potential new brand is so important to us. When you find a product made with good-for-you ingredients that make your body feel nourished and healthy, you keep it around as long as you can."

Aba Love Apothecary

Beauty buffs obsessed with all things natural and organic will love Aba Love Apothocary's oil and serum tinctures. This New York City-based shop offers handcrafted skincare products made from botanicals like flower and seed oils. NYC residents can also join founder Aba Gyepi-Garbrah for one of her serum-making workshops in person. If you can't make the trip to the city, you can purchase her unique products (like Body Tonic/Toning Body Oil ($60; abaloveapothocary.com) and have them shipped to your door.

Motiva

Beauty starts on the inside, so getting all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs is important for all-around wellness. Motiva, created by Spike Lee's wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, offers all-natural, vegetable-based vitamins and supplements that are sold individually or as a subscription, so you can give them a try before you commit. Mamas-to-be will love the prenatal vitamins($41; motiva.com) made with vegetables, herbs, and probiotics.

Girl + Hair

Girl + Hair was founded by Camille Verovic, DO, a marketing professional who became a dermatology resident. Dr. Verovic launched the business after noticing there weren't enough beauty brands focused on protecting Black women's hair—especially from damage via tight styles like braids and sew-in weaves. Her products, like the Under Hair Care Cleanse ($13; girlandhair.com), promote hair growth and add moisture to damaged strands. On her site, she regularly shares information and resources on how Black women can protect their hair and keep it healthy.

True Moringa

When True Moringa founder Kwami first learned about all of the chemicals used in hair relaxers, she set out to create an all -natural product for Black women. Since its inception in 2011, the brand has expanded to skincare products like facial cleansers, body oils, and lip glosses. They also have a 3 Step Skincare Kit ($55; truemoringa.com) that includes a cleanser, toning mist, and body oil, for a natural skincare routine anyone can use.