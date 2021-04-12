Bevy Smith's Favorite Mantra Proves That Age Is Only a Number

It's never too late to try something new.

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Bevy Smith wants to get rid of the idea that you're too old or waited too late to try something that could totally change your life. That's why Smith's personal mantra is "It gets greater later." It's her most important "Bevelation" that she shares in her book Bevelations: Lessons From A Mutha, Auntie, Bestie ($18; amazon.com).

"I really do believe that you can accomplish great things at any age," Smith, the Fashion Queens TV show host and radio personality, tells Health. "It's never too late to chase your dreams, it's never too late to follow your passions and see where it takes you."

Smith knows from experience; her life got better when she stopped placing limitations on herself. "I don't subscribe to those kinds of [ideas] and I just move forward, always" she says.

Another favorite "Bevalation" is this one: "Everything is as it should be," says Smith. Even if you don't get your dream job or stay with your partner, your life is not over. It all gets better with time, even if things feel hard now, she believes.