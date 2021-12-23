Bethenny Frankel Says She's 'Happy Just the Way I Am' in New No-Makeup Instagram Post

Bethenny Frankel is continuing her mission of staying real on social media. On Thursday, the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York star shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram along with a message of self-love and acceptance.

"When we need a wake up, no makeup selfie...," she started the post, along with the hashtag "#nofilter." In the first photo, Frankel smiles softly at the camera, wrapped up in a black coat and gray beanie.

"I'll post these for you periodically to remind you that no makeup and natural is as real as we can be," she continued the caption. "I haven't seen any surgery or products that can compete with a good night's sleep."

She also admitted that while she isn't against plastic surgery or other procedures, she is just fine with how she looks without it. "There may come a day that I'll ask you if it's time to get some work done, but for today I'm happy just the way I am," she added with the hashtag "#thisisme."

Frankel also included a second photo highlighting her forehead lines—she's shown with her beanie pulled way up on her forehead, and raising her eyebrows. "PS. For the haters, I gave you a no Botox wrinkled forehead pic as well….just to avoid any confusion," she wrote, finishing the post off with a bunch of hashtags: "#thisisme, #bereal, #nofilter, #justme and #justb."

This isn't the first time Frankel gave fans a glimpse of herself, totally natural. In August, she shared an equally impactful message, which included a photo of herself in her underwear wearing zero makeup. "If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she added in the caption.

"Why do I mention this all the time?" Frankel continued. "Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem." Her final message: It's "courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."

And in 2020, when she shared another closeup of her makeup-free mug on Twitter, Bethenny, mother to Bryn Hoppy, 11, explained that one of her motivators in getting real on social media is the younger generation.

"The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched - the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos. I want to show our daughters a realistic female image. #THISiswhatilooklike #thisisme #unfilteredselfie," she wrote.