The Best Online Doctors in 2021 | Cost, Features, Reviews of the Top Telemedicine Companies

Best for urgent care: MDLive

If you're searching for same-day appointments for urgent care needs, then MDLive may be the right option for you. This 24/7 platform offers telemedicine services for non-emergency medical conditions, behavioral health, and dermatology by secure online video, phone calls, or the MDLive app.

Minimal wait time

What makes MDLive best for urgent care is the minimal wait time. The platform gives you the option to wait and see a doctor right away or schedule an appointment for a time that works for you. You can also choose a board-certified doctor in the network to set an appointment for later.

Providers treat various medical conditions, including allergies, cold and flu, cough, ear pain, sinus problems, UTIs, rash, bites, medication refills, and more. Appointments are available for the entire family, but any doctor you see through MDLive is not meant to replace your primary care doctor. MDLive accepts several health insurance plans. Depending on your benefits and doctor visit, your copay may be your only out-of-pocket cost. You can access MDLive using a smartphone, computer, or tablet.

Cost:

$0 to $82 for urgent care visit

$0 to $108 for behavioral health appointment

$0 to $95 for dermatology visit

Accepts insurance: Yes

Availability: 24/7, 365 days a year

Pros

Offers urgent care, behavioral health, and dermatology

Board-certified doctors available 24/7

Prescription services available

Live chat feature for patients with hearing loss

Cons