 The 11 Best Organic Tampons to Shop, According to Customer Reviews

Shoppers love that these organic Tampax tampons have an applicator that is comfortable and easy to use. But their favorite part seems to be the fact that they are made from 90% plant-based materials. The tampons themselves are bleach, dye, and fragrance-free, and they’re made with 100% organic cotton that is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. “These tampons are fantastic,” wrote one customer. “They come in two different sizes of regular and super, which is very convenient depending on the day. I can wear them for as long as necessary and there is no leakage. It neutralizes smell as well. Very pleased with these.”

To buy: Tampax Pure Organic Tampons, $16 for 16; amazon.com